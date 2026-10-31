LiveWire's Stock Has Absolutely Tanked

Hot on the heels of LiveWire's Q3 financials, and that especially scary technically-worded phrase expressing doubts about the firm's ability to continue as "a going concern," its stock price seems to have done a high dive.

By 10 a.m. Eastern, it had dropped a full 42 percent, says Quartz. How low could it go? It's not clear that it's done dropping yet, but we can say that by the end of the day, it managed to shed almost a full 44 percent of the value with which it had started the day.

It's not just about one bad day, though. If you look back over the full course of the tumultuous four years that LiveWire has been its own company, this actually (and maybe surprisingly) isn't even its lowest stock price ever.

True, it closed the trading day on October 29, 2026 at just $0.90 cents a share. However, back in July 2026, there were a few days where it dropped into the $0.70 cent range, and even down to $0.65 at one point before recovering up to its most recent high of $1.81 a share on July 31. Things go up, and they go down; minute moves can't really tell the whole tale.

You have to zoom out.Taking a long view, historical stock price data shows it's dropped by slightly over 87% over the full term of the company's trading time, and has dropped by over $6. A combination of factors contributed to this most recent decline, which we've covered in greater detail.

Part of the reason for these measures was the fast-approaching December 2027 maturity date for the company's current debt, which looms large over any modest gains the company has made over the past quarter. Even though both its revenues and its sales are up this quarter, it's not a particularly impressive or heavy lift to rise when you're at (or just below) the ground level; especially not when things have progressed so slowly (or not at all) over the longer term.

What do you think?

All of this hangs like a bit of a dark cloud over LiveWire's planned major EICMA 2026 introduction, which is something the company absolutely needed to go perfectly if it was to have any hope of righting the ship. Will that be able to change things, or is it too late?

EICMA is next week, so at least we won't have very long to wait to find out. Stay tuned.

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