Zero And Alpinestars Want To Get You Into Electric Dirt Biking. So They're Sweetening The Deal

Getting into dirt biking sounds like a fantastic idea until you start adding up the costs. There's the bike itself, obviously, but then come the helmet, boots, gloves, goggles, and enough protective gear to minimize your injuries when you inevitably crash the thing.

And while electric dirt bikes have made off-road riding more accessible, all that equipment still costs money. Zero Motorcycles and Alpinestars have apparently decided to do something about that.

The two brands have teamed up for a holiday promotion that gives buyers of Zero's X Line electric dirt bikes a $350 voucher for Alpinestars gear. The offer applies to new Zero XB and XE motorcycles purchased through authorized dealers in the US and Canada between October 23 and December 31, 2026. It's not a discount on the motorcycle itself, but considering how quickly riding gear gets expensive, it's a pretty useful bonus.

Photo by: Zero Motorcycles

For the uninitiated, Zero's X Line consists of two lightweight electric off-road machines designed to make playing in the dirt a little less intimidating. The smaller XB starts at $4,395 and packs 10 horsepower, weighs just 139 pounds, and offers a claimed 40 miles of range. The larger XE costs $5,995, bumps output to 20.1 horsepower, and promises up to 65 miles per charge. Both feature removable batteries, adjustable suspension, and enough instant torque to get inexperienced riders into trouble remarkably efficiently.

What do you think?

Of course, there's some fine print. The voucher arrives by email within 48 hours of warranty activation and can only be used on products from the dedicated Zero Motorcycles x Alpinestars collection. Buyers have until March 31, 2027, to redeem it, and it's valid for a single transaction. Any unused balance disappears, so this isn't the kind of gift card you can gradually chip away at whenever you need another pair of gloves.

Still, it's a clever way to make electric off-road riding more approachable and enticing. Zero gets to introduce newcomers to its relatively affordable dirt bikes, Alpinestars gets some fresh customers, and riders get a little help buying equipment they should probably own anyway. It's certainly better than throwing in another branded T-shirt and calling it a holiday special.

Photo by: Zero Motorcycles

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