This $50,000 Ducati Is a Spaceship. But Is This Thing Actually Real?

Motorcycle designers are a weird bunch. Some spend decades perfecting ergonomics, aerodynamics, and handling. Others apparently wake up one morning, stare at a Ducati Monster, and decide it needs to look like something an alien would ride to a corporate meeting. Bandit9 belongs firmly in the second camp, and its latest creation, dubbed "(RED) 800," might be its wildest project yet.

Oh, and it'll cost you $49,900. Because apparently looking like a spaceship doesn't come cheap.

We've covered Bandit9's Ducati Monster 821 project here on RideApart before. Back in July 2025, the Vietnam-based custom shop announced plans to build nine examples of its futuristic Ducati-powered creation. Now it's back with the (RED) 800, essentially the same outrageous machine wearing a striking red-to-brushed-aluminum finish, developed in collaboration with nonprofit organization (RED), which supports efforts to fight AIDS and other preventable diseases. You might remember them from a collab they did with Vespa a few years ago.

Photo by: Bandit9

And underneath all that sci-fi bodywork, there's actually a proper motorcycle. The (RED) 800 uses Ducati's 821cc Testastretta V-twin, producing a claimed 110 horsepower and 65.8 pound-feet of torque. Bandit9 quotes a dry weight of 386 pounds, a top speed of 125 miles per hour, and a zero-to-60 sprint of 3.3 seconds. There's Sachs suspension, Brembo brakes with ABS, and a custom trellis frame. Nothing particularly groundbreaking mechanically, which is probably a good thing.

But here's where things get interesting. Bandit9 isn't some random startup selling AI-generated motorcycle fantasies. It's been building bizarre custom machines for more than a decade, so there's genuine credibility behind the name.

Then there's the ordering process. Bandit9 requires a 50-percent deposit, meaning you're handing over $24,950 upfront. Build times are estimated at eight to twelve months, payments are nonrefundable, and the company explicitly states that road registration and regulatory compliance aren't guaranteed. Imagine spending fifty grand on your dream motorcycle only to discover your local DMV wants absolutely nothing to do with it.

Photos by: Bandit9 Photos by: Bandit9

What do you think?

To its credit, Bandit9 pledges $14,000 from every sale to (RED), potentially raising $126,000 if all nine sell. That's genuinely worthwhile. But charity and beautiful craftsmanship don't automatically answer questions about practicality, roadworthiness, or delivery.

So, is the (RED) 800 vaporware? Probably not. Could it actually be a functional, extraordinary motorcycle? Absolutely. But at nearly $50,000, we'd love to see one properly ridden, independently tested, and registered before calling this particular spaceship ready for takeoff.

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