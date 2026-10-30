Seems Like Moto Guzzi Made Its Newest Motorcycle Just For Me. Is It Made For You, Too?

A few years back, I rode a Moto Guzzi V7 Stone, and shortly after that, a V9. They were both a lot of fun, but neither one totally hit that Goldilocks point for me. You know, when a particular bike is just right?

Now, I haven't ridden Moto Guzzi's The Trip yet. In fact, it's likely that very few people outside of Moto Guzzi and its test riders has done so just yet; this is an all-new 500cc platform for the brand, after all. The official unveiling of this (claimed) approximately 48-horsepower-having machine will take place at EICMA 2026, which is when we'll learn lots more details about it.

And yet, just by looking at it, I can tell you that it looks like the most extremely up my street Guzzi that I've ever seen in the modern era. Just going by the other bikes that I tend to adore (my Honda Hawk GT 650 in particular), it sure looks like this bike was made exactly for someone with my tastes and riding requirements.

Someone who wants a bike that's stylish, yet also incredibly practical for everyday life. Because the thing is, you can argue about power-to-weight ratios and best zero to 60 times all you like. There's a time and a place for that, and that time and place is generally the track.

That's cool and all, but what about just living your everyday life? What about getting from point A to point B? You don't have to hate it, or even feel neutral about it. Dare I say, it's possible to actually enjoy your commute? Or at the very least, not feel terrible about it?

Photo by: Moto Guzzi

The answer to that particular conundrum is, as is frequently the case, m o t o r c y c l e. It doesn't have to be Moto Guzzi's The Trip, but certainly Guzzi is hoping that you'll see it as a potential solution. Curb weight is listed at 180 kilograms (just under 397 pounds), and seat height is listed as 790mm (about 31 inches), so it's pretty accessible (at least, on paper).

Features like a steel tank (so hey, magnetic tank bags are your friend), LED lighting, a 3.6-inch circular TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, and (my favorite) backlit switchgear on the handlebars all seem to add up to you having a better, and potentially safer time on the road pre-dawn or overnight. Huzzah!

What do you think?

Full details, as mentioned above, should be available when Moto Guzzi's The Trip takes the stage at EICMA 2026. For now, just know that this new little 500cc naked with totally on-point styling is planned to come in three colorways: Black Metropolis, Green Grove, and Red Beat.

You have a week to get your vaporwave playlist in order before The Trip details are upon us. Use your time wisely.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy