Battery Tender Just Dropped Some New Powersports Maintainers Just In Time For Winter

It pains me to write this, but we can't hide from winter. I recently had to sideline my motorcycle for about a week due to the weather, but I forgot to disconnect an accessory that draws a very low voltage; as a result, I needed to fire up my jump starter for the first time in 2026.

So, when I saw that Battery Tender is adding four chargers and jump starters to its lineup, I knew this was something to bring to RideApart's readers ASAP.

The new additions to the lineup join two existing Battery Tender products at Advance Auto Parts—the Battery Tender Junior and Battery Tender Plus. The first of the bunch is the Charge N Start 4120, which is a 4-AMP smart charger and 1,200 AMP jump starter in one unit, featuring a built-in flashlight. The next unit is one for those who already know they're putting their bike away for the season and want to trickle charge it: the Power Tender 5-amp 12V/6V Battery Charger and Maintainer. This unit charges in four automatic steps, holds at float voltage, and includes a five-year warranty.

If you've got plenty of vehicles around that you're worried about needing to jump-start, anything up to a V8 powerplant, check out the Jump N Start 2000-amp Portable Lithium Jump Starter. This unit delivers 2,000 amps of peak power from a 16,000mAh lithium battery (capable of up to 20 jumps on a single charge) and doubles as a USB power bank. Finally, if you're after a multi-purpose garage weapon, consider the Jump N Start 800 AMP Jump Starter and Tire Inflator. This model pairs 800 amps of peak power with an integrated tire inflator rated to 140 psi.

What do you think?

“As driver needs change, convenience and peace of mind are everything,” said Michael Prelec, CEO of Battery Tender. “Deepening our partnership with Advance Auto Parts means the gear you hope you never need is now easier to grab before an emergency strikes. By bringing more of our chargers and jump starters into local stores and online, we're making sure drivers have access to reliable backup power whenever they need it.”

All six products from Battery Tender's lineup are available at more than 5,000 store locations across the Advance Auto Parts family, including Advance Auto Parts and its Carquest stores, and online.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy