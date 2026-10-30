The Polaris RZR Pro R Factory Boost Is The Most-Powerful, Most Expensive UTV Ever

400-freakin-horsepower.

That's my main takeaway from the all-new, race-spec, go-fast, go-anywhere 2027 Polaris RZR Pro R Factory Boost debut. Yes, it's a UTV designed to beat literally everything at every single off-road race in the world, but when the whole thing weighs about as much as my shoe, yet has more power than a base Porsche 911, while also having more travel than a Ford Raptor, and more fuel capacity than an oil refinery...just wow. Wow. WOW.

Can-Am, Kawasaki, y'all got a lot of legwork to do to catch up, but holy freaking cow, the RZR Pro R Factory Boost (it is way too long of a name, however) is a straight-up beast. I can't wait to see what it can do in the hands of proper professionals all around the world at every race known to man.

Get ready, Baja, a new king is coming. At least for those who have the cash for this $200,000 mini trophy truck.

Gallery: 2027 Polaris RZR Pro R Factory Boost 5 Source: Polaris

So let's get the big number out of the way, Polaris' engineers somehow took the brand's 2.0-liter ProStar Fury turbocharged four-cylinder engine, cranked up the boost, and found 400 horsepower to play with. At least, they say "up to," which I'm not sure what that means, other than maybe an overboost function or anti-lag system that allows for up to 400 horsepower for a brief duration. The standard RZR Pro R Boost has just 275 horsepower for comparison, so nearly 125 more is just absolutely ludicrous.

But again, this machine wasn't built for Glamis or Moab. It was built to conquer Baja and Dakar. Naturally, the whole thing has been set up to do just that, with all the safety equipment and cage structures of Polaris' race-spec side-by-sides, and a host of other goodies, too.

Given the nature of off-road racing the RZR Pro R Factory Boost aims to do, a 45-gallon, long-range fuel cell was added so racers could go more than 200 miles on a fill-up, meaning you spend less time in the pits and more time flat out. The chassis has been drawn out longer and wider for a more stable footprint at high speed, and the body has been redesigned for more optimal airflow and less drag when you're going over 100 mph across the desert. It's got a MoTeC electronics package, including an ECU.

Don't make a Fast and the Furious reference, don't make a Fast and the Furious reference, don't make a Fast and the Furious reference...HECTOR HAS...

Likewise, the new race-spec UTV features the brand's DYNAMIX DV Live Valve shocks, with 3-inch internal bypasses, "race-specific components and upgraded one-inch shock shafts for increased strength and a broader dynamic range." You also get "race-specific tuning," and a FOX steering damper for better high-speed control and reduced bump issues. Have y'all ever hit a rock at Mach Jesus and had the wheel rip out of your hands? Yeah, that's what the steering dampener is for.

What do you think?

Interestingly, Polaris states that the 2027 RZR Pro R Factory Boost isn't replacing its Gen 2 RZR Pro R Factory race machine, but rather complementing it in the lineup, giving would-be and seasoned racers more options. Which is good, since the RZR Pro R Factory Boost has a base sticker price of $200,000. Accessories, additional parts, and custom wants and needs will obviously add to the price. While Polaris isn't saying how many it'll build at first, it did say that the first customers only have until February 15th, 2027 to place their orders for the first batch of UTVs. However, the dynamic debut of the machine will be none other than racing at King of the Hammers next year.

So who has $199,900 to chip in with my $100 so we can go halvsies on it?

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