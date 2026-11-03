This Electric ATV Looks Like A Cybertruck Had A Baby With A Yamaha Raptor

Imagine taking a Yamaha Raptor, handing it over to the people responsible for the Tesla Cybertruck, and telling them to make it electric. You'd probably end up with something resembling the LIVAQ EQUAD, a futuristic four-wheeler from a Detroit-based startup that's apparently decided conventional ATVs aren't nearly complicated or expensive enough. It's angular, covered in carbon fiber, and packed with enough technology to make your average side-by-side look like agricultural equipment.

And the specs are just as ridiculous as the styling. LIVAQ claims its electric quad produces around 54 horsepower through four independent hub motors, giving it all-wheel drive without a conventional mechanical drivetrain. Top speed is supposedly 75 miles per hour, while maximum range exceeds 170 miles. Those are some pretty ambitious numbers for something that's supposed to spend most of its life blasting through dirt, mud, and whatever else Mother Nature throws at it.

Photo by: LIVAQ

The hardware gets even stranger. The EQUAD features carbon-fiber bodywork, a swappable battery, regenerative braking, wireless charging, and electric power steering. Ground clearance measures 12.5 inches, and the company advertises IP67 water resistance. But all that technology comes at a cost, and not just financially. LIVAQ claims the EQUAD weighs approximately 1,312 pounds, which is a spectacular amount of heft for something marketed as a recreational ATV.

Here's the catch, though. The EQUAD has actually been around for a while. LIVAQ first made headlines with the project in 2023, originally targeting deliveries in 2024. Fast-forward to 2026, and the company is still promoting preorders while showcasing updated prototypes. Earlier versions had different battery capacities, drivetrain layouts, and performance figures, making it difficult to establish exactly which configuration customers can expect to receive.

That doesn't necessarily mean the EQUAD is vaporware. LIVAQ has demonstrated functioning hardware, and in a recent Centrepolis Accelerator feature, its founder claimed the company had sold approximately 24 units and was shipping orders. That's promising progress, although independent confirmation of customer deliveries remains limited. In other words, the machine appears to exist, but its availability and production maturity are still worth questioning.

Photo by: LIVAQ

What do you think?

Then there's the price. LIVAQ advertises a $28,500 launch price, with a promotional offer bringing that down to $19,989. The catch? Securing the biggest discount requires a $10,000 nonrefundable preorder payment. That's a pretty substantial leap of faith for a vehicle whose production history and final specifications aren't entirely clear.

Still, the EQUAD deserves credit for being genuinely different. Electric propulsion opens up some interesting possibilities for off-road vehicles, and LIVAQ clearly isn't interested in playing it safe. Whether this carbon-fiber spaceship becomes a legitimate alternative to conventional ATVs or remains an expensive curiosity depends on something much less glamorous than its claimed specs: actually getting these things into people's garages.

5 Source: LIVAQ

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