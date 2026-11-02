Italy Wants To Legalize What Motorcyclists Have Been Doing Forever

There’s something ridiculous about governments spending years debating whether motorcyclists should be allowed to do something they’ve already been doing for decades. Lane filtering is one of those things that’s practically second nature to riders across much of the world. Whether you’re navigating the chaos of Manila like I do on a daily basis, squeezing through traffic in Paris, or dodging impatient commuters in Rome, chances are you’ve done it.

And whether it’s technically legal? Well, that’s another conversation entirely.

The whole point of riding a motorcycle, at least from a practical standpoint, is that you’re not stuck dealing with traffic the same way someone driving a car is. Sure, there’s the freedom, the excitement, and all that romantic stuff. But there’s also the simple satisfaction of getting home while everyone else is still staring at the same brake lights. And now, Italy is working on legislation that would officially accommodate this age-old practice, at least in certain situations.

Italy’s Council of Ministers recently approved a revised Highway Code that includes provisions allowing motorcyclists to move through congested traffic. The proposal would require drivers on certain multilane roads to leave space for motorcycles and scooters, effectively creating a corridor between lanes. It would also permit motorcycles to use highway emergency shoulders during traffic jams or slowdowns, provided riders travel slowly and make way for emergency vehicles. The important note here is that it applies only during gridlocks and congested traffic.

In other words, Italy wants to put some actual rules around something its motorcyclists have been doing since approximately the dawn of time. But before anyone starts celebrating, there’s a catch. The revised code still needs to clear additional legislative procedures, and the regulations could change along the way. According to Italian motorcycle publication Moto.it, the changes might not take effect until January 1, 2028. So no, this isn’t a free pass to start blasting between cars tomorrow.

And really, Italy’s situation isn’t particularly unusual. Filtering through traffic is commonplace across Europe and much of Asia, where motorcycles and scooters are essential everyday transportation. Meanwhile, the US has its own confusing patchwork of regulations. California explicitly allows lane splitting, while several other states permit more restricted forms of lane filtering. Cross a state line, and something perfectly acceptable a few miles earlier might suddenly earn you a ticket.

What do you think?

Of course, there’s a difference between carefully filtering past stationary cars and treating a traffic jam like a MotoGP qualifying session. Clear rules around speed, spacing, and driver awareness matter, especially when motorcycles are sharing narrow gaps with much larger vehicles. Italy’s proposal is interesting precisely because it attempts to make an existing practice more predictable for everyone involved.

Ultimately, Italy isn’t reinventing motorcycling or introducing some revolutionary new commuting technique. It’s simply trying to make its laws reflect what actually happens on the road. And considering how widespread lane filtering already is, perhaps the bigger question is why so many places are still arguing about whether motorcycles should be allowed to do what motorcycles do best.

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