This EV Motorcycle Company Really Wants You To Know About Its New Cruise Control Feature

How many times have you been riding a motorcycle and wished for cruise control? I'm going to guess that for a lot of us, that number will be more than zero. There are definitely some times when it would come in handy, particularly if you're on a long, steady ride and you just want to stretch your throttle hand for a moment.

Real-world application, sure; but such a practical application is too boring for Ultraviolette's advertising team, or whoever came up with this new little series of ads they're trickling out over on their YouTube channel. To announce that the Ultraviolette X-47 Venom now comes with cruise control as standard, they posted this ad with a guy eating a burger and enjoying a fast-food drink of some kind while perfectly maintaining balance and speed on a bike.

It's an ad that practically shouts, "Look ma, no hands!" He's rolling forward, enthusiastically depositing the food into his mouth and taking a big drink on the way. The text tells you he's going at around 63 kilometers an hour; that's around 39 mph for those of us on my side of the pond. A cheeky voiceover tells you that this is very much a demonstration of what not to do with Ultraviolette's new cruise control feature, but it's clear the entire purpose is to show you how good it is.

A day before the burger ad, the company kicked off this campaign with paper airplanes. More specifically, it had the one rider we've seen so far actually be wearing any gear, just busy folding paper airplanes and tossing them away from the saddle of a moving X-47 Venom.

But Ultraviolette didn't stop with paper airplanes and burgers. No, earlier today (at the time of writing, anyway), it posted another ad in this series. In this one, we have a lady with long, straight hair using an electric curling brush that's plugged into the bike for power. She's nonchalantly curling a section of her hair as the bike rolls smoothly along.

Here, see for yourself.

What do you think?

The timing of these ads was no accident, either. While EICMA 2026 won't be Ultraviolette's first time at the biggest international motorcycle show in the world, it's planning to bring the X-47 Venom along for the ride this time around, and is hoping this model will be particularly appealing to European riders. It's certified for sale in Europe, as well as in India, and the company is working to make its international footprint significant.

How many more videos will there be in this series, and/or how increasingly ridiculous will the scenarios get as they progress? Drop your guesses in the comments.

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