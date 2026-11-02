Continental Unveils A New Motorcycle Sport Touring Tire As The Successor To A Fan-Favorite

At this time of year, many of us are eyeballing putting our bikes in storage for the winter season and considering what trips are on the horizon in 2027. Tyre manufacturers are keenly aware of this and, as such, every autumn is the season of tyre unveilings. Continental has just added an offering to the 2027 sport touring segment, in the form of the ContiMotion EVO.

The ContiMotion EVO is the successor to the ContiMotion and, like its predecessor, is designed for anything from everyday riding to long tours.

“With the ContiMotion EVO, we’re offering a versatile sport touring tire,” said Christoph Ettenhuber, Head of Business Field Motorcycle Tires at Continental. “It combines intuitive handling with reliable grip in both wet and dry conditions – all while delivering impressive mileage for everyday use.”

Any tyre in this category needs to be a consummate all-rounder: think wet grip, dry grip, and longevity. Continental says that the ContiMotion EVO has made several technical improvements over its predecessor, but without compromising longevity, which is the difficult part.

“The ContiMotion EVO has been upgraded in key areas without losing the fundamental renowned qualities of its predecessor,” explained Ettenhuber. “Riders benefit from a tire that is noticeably more agile... The ContiMotion EVO is compatible with a wide range of popular naked bikes, roadsters and modern classics.”

Photo by: Continental

The latest tyre from Continental features the brand's EasyHandling technology and an optimized tyre construction to deliver a predictable steering response. Continental stated that the latest model inspires confidence through reliable grip in both dry and wet conditions—thanks to an optimized hybrid silica tread compound.

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The tyre's longevity and long-lasting performance have been improved with an advanced compound and dedicated tread pattern. The German brand stated that the high-speed stability has been improved by the ZeroDegree steel-belt construction and new carcass materials, while the MultiGrip technology provides a homogeneous graduation of grip levels, without the need to use different rubber compounds.

Judging by the copy in Continental's press release for the ContiMotion, the company is targeting riders of the BMW R12 nineT, the Triumph Daytona 660, the Ducati Supersport 950, the Honda CB 650R, the Suzuki GSX-8TT and the Yamaha MT-09. But we want to hear from you: will you wYamaha's New MT-09 Is an Addictive Grin-Inducing Hooliganrap your wheels with ContiMotion EVO rubber and, if so, what bike are you riding?

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