Royal Enfield Wants You To Be Covered In Fleas, At Least If They're The Flying Flea EV Lineup

It's an interesting proposition to think about, the fact that a company as heavily invested in its motorcycling heritage as Royal Enfield is also doing something as futuristic and, dare I say it, optimistic as the Flying Flea platform. And yet, in a way, it makes a certain kind of sense too. I'm about to veer off on a bit of a tangent here, so you can choose to come along with me or not. However, I will assure you that we're getting to the Flying Flea S6 somewhere along the way, so take that as you will.

Still with me? Okay, so if you're a sci-fi fan, you know there are a few different ways that our future robot overlords frequently get depicted in pop culture. On the one hand, you have relentless liquid metal killing machines like the T1000, as well as hair-trigger walking murder machines like ED-209. And on the other, you have friendly, helpful, self-sacrificing lil guys, like WALL-E or Astro Bot.

The designs of both of these types of robots are very different, and help inform how you're meant to feel about them, even before you see either of them in action. The same is arguably true of EV motorcycles. Because the required elements of a usable EV motorcycle are considerably different than those of a combustion motorcycle, that gives designers a bit more room to play around.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 - Lightning Grey Photos by: Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 - Dart Yellow Photos by: Royal Enfield

Where the major EV motorcycle makers who've put out bikes so far have mostly zigged in one direction, Royal Enfield appears to have zagged design-wise with its Flying Fleas. The C6, its first foray into this particular motorcycle genre, simply looks like nothing else. I haven't ridden one yet, though I'm very much looking forward to doing so in the future. The people who've ridden it so far seem to have come away with quite positive opinions, so I do look forward to forming my own with hands-on experience.

From the C6's girder front fork to the swooping metal waves that make up the battery case, it's a design that simultaneously looks both forward and back in an extremely interesting and appealing way. And since the upcoming S6 Scrambler is built on the same platform, it shares that same design language, only it pushes it off in a more dual sport direction (as befits a scrambler). If you hear the word 'scrambler,' incidentally, you might find yourself looking for a high-mounted exhaust as a sort of kneejerk reaction, before your brain catches up and you clock that oh yeah, it's an EV. But of course, there's no need for such a thing here!

What the Flying Flea S6 does have is a color-coordinated enduro saddle, as well as a special off-road mode that's meant to make it easier for you to handle a bit of rough terrain with your S6. Full specs haven't been released yet; the S6 was just shown at EICMA 2026, ahead of its impending launch in summer of 2027.

What do you think?

So far, we know that it will be released in two colorways: Lightning Grey and Dart Yellow. Both are playful, and if the S6 goes over as well as it seems the C6 has, it'll be interesting to see how the Flying Flea lineup evolves. Especially if the pricing stays reasonable, which there's no reason to believe it won't.

What do you think of the Flying Flea S6? Do you want to ride one? Have you ridden the C6 already, and if so, what did you think? Feel free to tell us in the comments.

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