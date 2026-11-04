Continental's New Adventure Tire Is For Riders Who Know They'll Probably Never Go Off-Road

There's something ridiculous about the adventure motorcycle segment. We buy enormous, technologically sophisticated motorcycles with enough suspension travel to tackle the apocalypse, only to spend most of our time cruising highways, carving mountain roads, and occasionally negotiating a suspiciously steep Starbucks driveway. And you know what? There's absolutely nothing wrong with that. Continental seems to agree, because its latest adventure tire embraces exactly how most of these motorcycles are actually used.

The new ContiTrailAttack 4 is a 90/10 adventure tire, meaning it's designed for 90 percent pavement and just 10 percent unpaved surfaces. It's the successor to the ContiTrailAttack 3, and Continental has focused its development on improving the things road-biased adventure riders actually care about: cornering grip, steering precision, stability, and wet-weather performance. Basically, everything that matters when your idea of exploring involves winding asphalt and the occasional gravel road leading to a scenic overlook.

Photo by: Continental

And there's some interesting engineering beneath all that rubber. Continental has introduced a new full-silica compound intended to warm up faster while providing better traction in wet and dry conditions. There's also its MultiZoneBelt technology, which uses different stiffness zones within the steel belt. A stiffer center promotes stability at highway speeds, while more flexible shoulders allow a larger contact patch when leaning into corners. That's particularly useful when you're hustling a fully loaded adventure bike through your favorite twisties.

Perhaps the most interesting development concerns motorcycles running 21-inch front wheels. Continental has developed a new cross-ply carcass for its 90/90-21 fitment, using more flexible materials and reinforced sidewall support to improve steering feedback and stability. It's a pretty significant consideration for bikes like the Honda Africa Twin and BMW F 900 GS, which have traditionally favored off-road capability with their larger front wheels. The new construction aims to make those bikes sharper and more predictable on pavement without completely abandoning their dirt-road credentials.

Photo by: Continental

The revised tread pattern follows the same philosophy. A solid center section prioritizes stability and mileage, while grooves extending toward the shoulders provide some traction on loose surfaces. All sizes are also tubeless-compatible, although actual tubeless operation still depends on having suitable wheels. Continental lists fitments for machines including the BMW R 1300 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4 S, KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO, and Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro.

What do you think?

The ContiTrailAttack 4 begins rolling out in the first quarter of 2027, with additional sizes arriving later in the year. Pricing and US-specific availability haven't been announced. Of course, Continental's performance improvements remain manufacturer claims until somebody puts some serious miles on these tires.

But the philosophy makes perfect sense. Not every adventure rider wants to conquer the wilderness, and there's no shame in admitting your expensive, globe-trotting machine spends most of its life on asphalt. Sometimes the greatest adventure is simply finding a fantastic stretch of road, preferably with decent coffee waiting at the other end.

Photo by: Continental

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