This Supermoto Motorcycle Is Having An Identity Crisis, And We're Here For It

Motorcycle manufacturers have gotten pretty creative with their definitions of what constitutes a supermoto. Traditionally, the recipe involves a dirt bike, a pair of 17-inch wheels, sticky street tires, and enough suspension travel to make speed bumps irrelevant.

But apparently, nobody told Fantic, because the Italian manufacturer just unveiled the Caballero 500 Supermoto at EICMA 2026, and it's got some explaining to do.

For starters, this thing has a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear, wrapped in Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tires. Those are adventure-touring tires, mind you, not the sticky rubber you'd typically associate with a supermoto. So while the name suggests something ready to terrorize go-kart tracks and mountain switchbacks, the hardware points toward a rather different mission.

And frankly, that might be exactly what makes it interesting.

Photo by: Fantic Motor

Underneath the slightly confused exterior sits Fantic's 460cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing a claimed 45 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 31.3 pound-feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. It's paired with a six-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, and ride-by-wire throttle. There's also cornering ABS, traction control, and selectable riding modes, which is a respectable electronics package for a relatively simple, lightweight motorcycle.

The suspension is arguably where things get more interesting. Fantic fits its own fully adjustable FRS components, including a 43mm inverted fork and matching rear shock, both offering 7.9 inches of travel. A 320mm front brake disc handles stopping duties, while the bike tips the scales at a claimed 331 pounds without fuel.

That's a pretty compelling foundation for a machine designed to make ordinary roads considerably less boring.

Photo by: Fantic Motor

The Caballero 500 Supermoto also gets a 33.9-inch seat height and a 3.2-gallon fuel tank, suggesting Fantic hasn't completely abandoned everyday practicality. It's essentially taking the existing Caballero formula and leaning harder into street riding, without throwing away the versatility that made the original scrambler appealing in the first place.

And perhaps that's the point. Not everyone wants the uncompromising attitude of a KTM 690 SMC R, or a motorcycle that treats every commute like a time attack. Some people just want a lightweight single-cylinder machine with decent suspension, enough power to get into trouble, and styling that looks like it belongs outside a café frequented by people who own far too many helmets.

Photos by: Fantic Motor Photos by: Fantic Motor

What do you think?

The Caballero 500 Supermoto is scheduled to arrive in Italy in April 2027, priced at 7,290 euros, or roughly $8,000, which is way too much money for a 500cc thumper. US availability hasn't been announced, which is unfortunate because this peculiar little Italian machine seems tailor-made for riders who think conventional naked bikes are getting a bit too sensible.

Call it a supermoto, call it a scrambler, or call it an adventure bike that got dressed for the wrong party. Whatever it is, I'd happily take it for a spin, as long as I'm not paying for it.

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Source: Fantic Motor

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