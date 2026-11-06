Suzuki Just Resurrected Its Legendary K5 Engine And Stuffed It Into A New Sportbike

Suzuki apparently looked at its motorcycle lineup, decided it needed another liter-class sportbike, and went digging through its greatest hits for inspiration. The result is the all-new GSX-10R, unveiled at EICMA 2026, and its biggest selling point is something enthusiasts have been obsessing over for more than two decades.

Underneath all that angular bodywork sits a modern interpretation of Suzuki's legendary K5 engine, complete with a ridiculous amount of electronic wizardry. But here's where things get interesting.

Suzuki isn't positioning the GSX-10R as another track-day weapon that happens to have headlights and a license plate. Instead, it's designed to handle everything from commuting and weekend touring to carving corners and occasional racetrack shenanigans.

Think of it as a superbike that's finally accepted the fact that most of us have jobs, responsibilities, and absolutely no intention of spending every Sunday on a race track.

Photo by: Suzuki

For anyone unfamiliar with Suzuki lore, the 2005 GSX-R1000 K5 occupies a special place in motorcycle history. Its 999cc inline-four became legendary for its combination of brutal performance, usable torque, and mechanical simplicity. The engine architecture proved so successful that Suzuki continued developing it for its GSX-S1000 family long after the original superbike moved on.

Now, that same basic formula is getting another lease on life.

The new GSX-10R uses a 999cc liquid-cooled inline-four derived from that K5 lineage, with Suzuki emphasizing stronger usability at low and medium engine speeds alongside the high-rpm performance you'd expect from a liter bike. Official horsepower and torque figures haven't been published in Suzuki's global announcement, but the emphasis here isn't necessarily on winning a horsepower arms race.

It's about making all that performance accessible without requiring the reflexes of a MotoGP rider.

Photo by: Suzuki

If the K5 connection sounds old-school, the electronics package is anything but. Suzuki has equipped the GSX-10R with 15 electronic control features, more than any previous Suzuki motorcycle.

There's 10-level traction control, three power modes, launch control, adjustable engine braking, a bi-directional quickshifter, and a new slide control system that manages lateral rear-wheel movement while cornering.

But Suzuki hasn't forgotten the boring stuff that actually makes motorcycles enjoyable outside a racetrack. There's cruise control that stays engaged during gear changes, an active speed limiter, and brake hold functionality that maintains rear brake pressure for approximately 30 seconds when stopped.

You also get a color TFT display, smartphone connectivity, USB-C charging, and an 18-liter fuel tank, equivalent to approximately 4.8 gallons. That's a pretty convincing collection of everyday conveniences.

Photos by: Suzuki Photos by: Suzuki

Visually, the GSX-10R looks every bit the modern superbike, complete with aggressive full fairings, aerodynamic winglets, and separate handlebars that put riders in a sporty forward-leaning position. Suzuki also promises adjustable suspension and a compact chassis, although the company hasn't disclosed the complete component specifications. At 472 pounds curb weight, it's hardly a featherweight track special, but that's not really what Suzuki is trying to build here.

Importantly, the GSX-10R isn't replacing the GSX-R1000R. Suzuki's flagship superbike isn't going anywhere. Instead, the newcomer slots below it as a more street-friendly alternative for riders who want liter-bike performance without superbike commitment.

What do you think?

And that's probably the GSX-10R's greatest strength. While everyone else seems obsessed with squeezing increasingly absurd horsepower figures out of superbikes, Suzuki is taking a proven engine formula and building something that ordinary enthusiasts might actually want to ride regularly.

Sales are scheduled to begin in various markets from summer 2027, although US availability and pricing remain unconfirmed. If Suzuki gets the price right, this could be a seriously compelling alternative to the usual liter-bike madness.

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Source: Suzuki

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