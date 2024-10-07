Just a few days ago, Kawasaki launched the Versys 1100, a mild refresh of its flagship adventure-tourer.

Speculation was rife that other models in Team Green’s lineup would receive the same treatment, and now, it’s confirmed: the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX will get the same refresh and will enter the market as the Ninja 1100SX for the 2025 model year.

Like the Versys 1100, the Ninja 1100SX gets a slightly bigger engine, one that’s been stroked out for a bit of extra torque. Its effective displacement stands at a true-to-its-name 1,099cc, with power disappointingly dropped to 134 horsepower (down some from the previous generation’s claimed 140 ponies). Nevertheless, torque sees a modest bump to 83.2 pound-feet at 7,600 rpm, versus the previous model’s 81.9 pound-feet at 8,000 rpm.

Clearly, Kawasaki is trying to make its liter-class sport-tourer more tractable and engaging to ride at lower speeds. It’ll be interesting to see how these seemingly mild torque and power changes would feel in the real world, as the outgoing Ninja 1000SX is already quite the torquey machine, based on my experience, at the very least.

But apart from giving the bike improved low-rev performance, Kawasaki has also made it more capable of covering long freeway stints by tweaking the transmission. For 2025, the Ninja SX gets longer fifth and sixth gears. It’s an interesting update and one that will surely make the bike feel more comfortable at highway speeds. Hopefully, the extra oomph from the engine will keep the bike responsive even when you’re lugging it on the freeway.

Like before, the Ninja 1100SX will be sold in two variants—standard and SE. The SE sets itself apart with upmarket components such as Brembo M4.32 calipers up front, larger brake rotors, and an upgraded master cylinder. It also gets an Öhlins S46 rear monoshock with a remote preload adjuster.

Nevertheless, regardless of your variant of choice, the Ninja 1100SX comes with quite the comprehensive suite of electronics. An IMU governs safety features such as ABS and traction control, while electronic cruise control will come in handy when covering long distances on the freeway. The bike also gets an up and down quick-shifter, which is now active from 1,500 rpm versus the previous model’s 2,500 rpm. Everything can be controlled and toggled via the bike’s 4.3-inch TFT display, as well as on your smartphone via the Kawasaki Rideology app.

Now, all these updates may seem pretty minor to you, all things considered. And truth be told, they are. Style-wise, nothing really changes with the Ninja SX, and like the Versys 1100, apart from some new decals, you won’t really be able to tell the Ninja 1100SX apart from the Ninja 1000SX. But despite the engine and performance updates, Kawasaki has somehow managed to keep the Ninja’s pricing the same as its predecessor—take that, inflation.

The standard Ninja 1100SX will carry an MSRP of $13,699 USD, while the SE will be a bit pricier at $15,399 USD. Colors consist of Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Diablo Black for the standard model, while the SE will be offered in Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black. The new Ninja is expected to hit US dealerships in the winter of 2024—just in time for folks preparing for the 2025 riding season.