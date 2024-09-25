Kawasaki’s modern-day Z lineup of naked sportbikes is pretty expansive. From beginner-friendly offerings like the Z500 all the way to fire-breathing, high-performance machines like the Z H2, there’s essentially a Z for every rider.

And now, Kawasaki’s making the beginner-friendly Z500 even more attractive with a special Sugomi Edition, exclusive to the French market, at least for now.

In case you weren’t aware, Sugomi has been quite a long-standing tradition in Kawasaki’s design book. It all started with the 2014 Kawasaki Z1000, a bike that was designed specifically to look like a menacing predator on the hunt. Its dual LED headlights gave off the look of a predator intently stalking its prey, while its muscular tank gave it a hunched-over stance giving you the impression that it was ready to strike at any moment.

Since then, pretty much the rest of Kawasaki’s Z lineup followed similar styling cues, and quite frankly, it’s a pretty good look for Kawasaki’s naked sportbikes.

So, what makes the Kawasaki Z500 Sugomi edition so special? Well, for starters, it gets special graphics that give the naked streetfighter a sportier, more aggressive look. According to Kawasaki, the graphics give the bike a more fluid and muscular look, making it look like it’s in motion even if it’s just sitting still. But that’s it—just graphics.

And quite frankly, it’s a bit disappointing.

Personally, I was a huge fan of the Z1000 when it was refreshed for the 2014 model year bearing Sugomi styling. I saw it as a bike that was way ahead of its time in terms of styling and performance, and one that made liter bike performance accessible to a wider audience, all while looking totally badass and turning heads everywhere it went.

Unfortunately, I just don’t think the same can be said about the Z500. Beneath the surface, the Z500 Sugomi Edition is mechanically identical to the regular model. It’s powered by a docile and tractable parallel-twin engine and gets all the tech and features of the standard Z500, a bike that has proven itself to be quite an impressive beginner to intermediate model—albeit one that’s built atop a platform that’s beginning to show its age.

And while the Z500 Sugomi Edition is certainly a good-looking machine, and one that’ll appeal to younger riders looking for a sporty yet approachable bike, there’s no denying that Kawasaki can do much better than adding a fancy new livery.

The entry-level naked and sportbike segment is booming with new models all eager to make a mark in the industry. Bikes like the Aprilia RS 457 and CFMoto 450 NK are setting a new standard of performance in the entry-level segment, particularly thanks to their use of a 270-degree crankshaft in their parallel-twin engines. And with many more manufacturers going in this direction, it’s clear that Kawasaki needs to step up sooner or later.

What do you think? Would you like to see major technical updates to Kawasaki’s parallel-twin-powered small to mid-displacement offerings? How would a 270-crank Z500 sound to you? Sound off in the comments below.