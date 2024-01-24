Think back to November 2023, and what you were doing toward the start of the month. If you, like most of the rest of the motorcycle world, were glued to the edge of your seat as EICMA 2023 introductions rolled on, you're not alone. In among its other offerings, that event is where Kawasaki staged the global debut of its new Ninja 500 and Z 500 middleweight sport and naked bikes.

Both use the same 451cc parallel twin that's also found in the Kawasaki Eliminator (or Eliminator 500 in markets where it was preceded by the Eliminator 400, for the purpose of differentiation).

Upon its introduction at EICMA 2023, it wasn't yet clear what Kawasaki's plans were in terms of rolling these models out in global markets.

While it seemed like a safe bet that they'd find a home in European markets, their potential future on American shores was less clear. Sometimes, like the Eliminator, they come here; but sometimes, they don't. (This particular emotional rollercoaster is all part of being a motorcycle fan in the US; trust us.)

Anyway, all that officially changed on January 23, 2024. That's when Kawasaki US officially announced that a full range of 2024 Ninja 500 and Z 500 bikes would be headed here. For fans of the gorgeous Ninja 40th Anniversary graphics that Kawasaki has (rightly) been so proud to show off, we are apparently even getting that beautiful 40th Anniversary Ninja livery in our mixed bag of bikes, as well. Pinch us; we must be dreaming.

Here's a full list of all the variants of 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z 500 that should already be available in American Kawasaki dealerships as we write this. Yes, you read that correctly; all these bikes should, Kawasaki says, be available as of January 23, 2024.

Model Colorway US MSRP 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone $5,299 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 KRT Edition Lime Green/Ebony $5,499 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 ABS Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Raw Graystone; White Silver/Metallic Moondust Gray; Passion Red/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Dark Gray $5,699 to $5,899 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 SE ABS Passion Red/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Dark Gray $6,399 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 KRT Edition SE ABS Passion Red/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Dark Gray $6,399 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 SE 40th Anniversary Edition ABS Lime Green/Pearl Crystal White/Blue $6,599 2024 Kawasaki Z500 ABS Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Graphite Gray $5,599 2024 Kawasaki Z500 SE ABS Candy Persimmon Red/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray $6,299

