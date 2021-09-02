In 2020, Kawasaki’s Ninja 1000SX underwent a considerable overhaul. The flagship sport-tourer received a reworked engine, a new TFT display, a six-axis Bosch IMU, and ride-by-wire technology. Despite the significant update, Kawasaki returned in 2021 with Performance, Touring, and Performance Tourer trims of the travel-friendly literbike. Now, Team Green is back with the 2022 Ninja 1000SX and it has a few more upgrades up its sleeve.

On the performance side of the sport-touring label, the big Ninja now adopts a new four-into-one exhaust. The more angular cowling also expresses the model’s sporting intentions. On the touring end of the equation, the 1000SX gains a comfier seat and extra adjustments to the windscreen. For those taking extra-long trips, the 56-liter luggage should accommodate all the belongings a rider and passenger take along.

Gallery: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

7 Photos

Kawasaki will also release some very Kawasaki colorways with the 2022 Ninja 1000SX coming in Metallic Diablo Black/Pearl Robotic White, Emerald Blazed Green/ Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray, and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Steel Gray/ Metallic Diablo Black. The brand also altered the series trims with the Tourer and Performance Tourer now joining the standard variant.

Of course, the liquid-cooled, 16-valve, DOHC, 1,034cc inline-four still underpins the platform in 2022. With 140 horsepower and 81.9 lb-ft of torque on tap, you’re bound to reach your destination at a rapid pace. The model still retains the updated electronic suite it gained in 2020 featuring electronic cruise control, traction control, ride modes, smartphone connectivity, and an eco riding indicator.

Pair that with the bi-directional quickshifter, slipper/assist clutch, and horizontal back-link rear suspension, and you have a sport-tourer ready to take on any and every road trip. Team Green has only announced the model for Europe so far and the price isn’t yet available, but we can expect the 2022 Ninja 1000SX to storm into dealerships by the end of 2021.