Modular helmets have all the bases covered. The retractable chin bar provides full coverage or extra airflow. The drop-down sun visor protects the rider’s eyes and the clear shield helps them see at night. Such feature-laden lids typically go for a bundle of bucks, but Nolan wanted to offer customers a quality modular helmet for a fistful of dollars. Enter the N90-3, an entry-level modular with all the features riders need.

The double P/J homologated helmet sports a polycarbonate shell and an ultrawide field of view. The Pinlock-ready, scratch-resistant visor also maintains visibility by resisting fogging. Similarly, the drop-down sunscreen also features scratch and fog resistance. The sun visor primarily provides UV protection up to 400 nanometers and easily disassembles for maintenance and cleaning.

Nolan’s AirBooster technology helps keep the lid ventilated in full-face configuration thanks to the front inlets and rear exhaust ports. The N90-3 channels the incoming air from the front of the helmet and routes it to the most critical areas. Of course, if the airflow still isn’t sufficient with the chin bar down, lifting the dual-action chin-guard should keep things cool. The patented system features a double-action mechanism that protects against accidental openings. However, when intended, the rider can easily lift the chin bar with one hand.

Safety was also top-of-mind when Nolan developed the patented Microlock2 system. The chinstrap features a toothed and sealing lever to prevent unintended loosening. Aside from the entry-level lid’s safety, the N90-3 comes prepared for Nolan’s N-Com communication system. The helmet is compatible with the brand’s R series communicators and its Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) add-on.

Nolan offers the N90-3 in sizes XXS through XXL and solid colors include Metal White, Black, Black Graphite, and Flat Black. Solids retail for $299.95 while graphic colorways cost $349.95. A pretty good bargain for those looking for a modular helmet that covers all the bases without breaking the bank.