Suzuki hasn’t exactly pushed the envelope with its latest releases. The 2022 Hayabusa signaled more of an evolution in the platform while the 2022 GSX-S1000 received select engineering refinements and a styling redesign. As for the rest of the range, the House of Hamamatsu was content with releases long-running models with several new colorways in 2021.

Among the most underwhelming treatments, Suzuki’s GSX-R1000R only received an all-black livery and black/red color option. Under the “hood”, the king Gixxer still boasts a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999.8cc inline-four featuring variable valve timing (VVT). Of course, a twin-spar aluminum frame, dual Brembo four-piston calipers, and Showa USD front end still make the GSX-R1000R a bonafide track star. However, the platform hasn’t received a significant revision since 2017.

Luckily for Japanese Suzuki fans, the brand saved its best colorways for the homeland. The black/red paint scheme remains in the 2021 GSX-R catalog, but the Land of the Rising Sun also earns the MotoGP-inspired Triton Blue Metallic/Mystic Silver Metallic livery and a market-specific Glass Matte Mechanical Gray color option. The latter stands out among the black paint jobs and two-year-old MotoGP replica.

Found on distinctive models like the 2021 Indian Chief and new GSX-S1000, gray liveries are becoming more popular in automotive and motorcycling circles. The flagship Gixxer’s Mechanical Gray option leverages the same color but employs a primer-like matte finish. The GSX-R1000R may not have the electronic suite of a Ducati Panigale V4, the lightweight magnesium wheels of the Yamaha R1M, or the winglets of the overhauled Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, but the en vogue colorway still modernizes the aging platform.

Sadly, the Glass Matte Mechanical Gray is only available in Japan and there’s no word if it will make it to North American shores any time soon. While Suzuki tacked $50 on to the GSX-R1000R's price tag in 2021, we’d happily cover the extra cost if the brand offered the gray livery worldwide.