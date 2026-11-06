Brembo Is Shaving Grams Off MotoGP Brakes Because Apparently They're Still Too Heavy

MotoGP bikes are already ridiculously fast, stupidly expensive, and packed with technology that most of us will never come close to needing. But apparently, their brakes are still carrying too much weight. At EICMA 2026, Brembo unveiled its latest GP4 brake caliper for the 2027 MotoGP season, and the big selling point is that it's lighter by a whopping 0.165 pounds per caliper.

Of course, when you're racing motorcycles that can hit more than 220 miles per hour, every fraction of a pound matters. Brembo's new GP4 caliper is 75 grams lighter than its predecessor and approximately five percent stiffer, which should translate to more precise braking feedback.

Engineers achieved this by machining away unnecessary material and adding strategically placed openings that also help with cooling. It's essentially the same proven braking system, just with less metal getting in the way.

But Brembo's other big announcement is arguably more interesting.

Photo by: Brembo

Its Hyction carbon-ceramic brake discs are headed to the World Superbike Championship in 2027, bringing technology borrowed from hypercars into production-based motorcycle racing. And unlike MotoGP's carbon brakes, which need plenty of heat to work properly, Hyction is designed to perform in rain, cold weather, and normal riding conditions. You know, the situations where regular people actually use motorcycles.

Each 340mm Hyction disc weighs just 3.03 pounds, saving nearly a pound compared to a conventional steel street-bike rotor. Brembo also claims up to 40 percent less rotational inertia, which matters because lighter rotating components can make a motorcycle more responsive when changing direction.

The technology already debuted on the ultra-exclusive Ducati Superleggera V4 Centenario, so don't expect to find these things hanging on a discount rack at Cycle Gear anytime soon.

Photo by: Brembo

What do you think?

The company's EICMA display also includes new RCS24, RCS29, and RCS34 mechanical clutch controls, an XTRA Signature clutch disc, and braking systems for UTVs. Meanwhile, brands under the Brembo umbrella, including Öhlins, Marchesini, and SBS Friction, are showing off their latest hardware.

None of this means your next motorcycle will come with MotoGP-spec calipers or carbon-ceramic discs. But racing has always been an expensive laboratory for technology that eventually makes its way to ordinary motorcycles. And if Brembo can make brakes lighter, stiffer, and more consistent, we're certainly not going to complain about that.

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Source: Brembo

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