China's Latest Naked Bike Has 150 Horsepower, Brembo Brakes, And A Point To Prove

Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have spent years making affordable alternatives to established Japanese and European machines. And while plenty of those bikes have been pretty decent, the performance segment has largely remained the playground of brands with decades of racing pedigree and fancy engineering departments.

Apparently, Zontes has decided it's tired of sitting at the kids' table, because its latest motorcycle looks ready to pick a fight with some very serious machinery.

Unveiled at EICMA 2026, the Zontes ZT853-R is a naked sportbike with an 847cc inline-three producing approximately 148 horsepower and 66.4 pound-feet of torque. That's a pretty substantial jump from the company's existing 703cc triple-cylinder platform, and it puts this Chinese newcomer into territory occupied by some genuinely exciting European and Japanese motorcycles.

And that's before we even get into the ridiculous amount of hardware Zontes has thrown at it.

Photo by: Zontes Motorcycles

The ZT853-R uses the second generation of Zontes' triple-cylinder engine, with peak power arriving at 12,500 rpm and torque peaking at 9,000 rpm. The company claims it'll sprint from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 174 miles per hour. Those are manufacturer claims rather than independently verified figures, but they're ambitious numbers for a motorcycle from a brand most Americans probably haven't even heard of.

Things get even more interesting underneath all that angular bodywork. There's an aluminum frame weighing just 22 pounds, a single-sided aluminum swingarm, fully adjustable KYB suspension, and twin 310mm front discs with Brembo calipers. Zontes' French distributor specifies Stylema calipers, although other EICMA reports list M4.30 units.

Michelin Power GP2 tires round out the package, while the claimed running weight is just 403 pounds.

Photos by: Zontes Motorcycles Photos by: Zontes Motorcycles

Zontes hasn't exactly been stingy with the electronics, either. There's a six-axis IMU supporting cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control, along with four-level wheelie control, launch control, cruise control, and a bidirectional quickshifter. You also get NFC unlocking, smartphone connectivity, and a digital dashboard with navigation. It's the sort of equipment list you'd expect from a premium European naked bike, not something from a manufacturer still establishing its international reputation.

What do you think?

Of course, stuffing a motorcycle with expensive components is one thing. Making everything work together is another matter entirely. Suspension tuning, throttle response, electronics calibration, and long-term reliability aren't things you can evaluate from a specification sheet. And while the ZT853-R certainly looks impressive, Zontes still has plenty to prove before anyone starts declaring it a legitimate threat to the established performance-bike hierarchy.

Pricing and availability remain unconfirmed, which leaves perhaps the biggest question unanswered. If Zontes manages to offer this much motorcycle for considerably less money than its established rivals, things could get interesting. Until then, the ZT853-R is an intriguing reminder that China's motorcycle industry is no longer content building inexpensive commuters. Now it wants a piece of the performance market, too.

Photo by: Zontes Motorcycles

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