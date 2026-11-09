Benelli Just Brought Back Its Legendary Triple Motorcycle. It's Packing Some Seriously Wild Tech

Benelli has spent the last several years making a name for itself with affordable adventure bikes and approachable middleweight motorcycles. And that's all well and good, but anyone who remembers the brand's slightly unhinged past knows there's a lot more to Benelli than sensible parallel-twins. Back in the 2000s, this Italian manufacturer was building some seriously exotic three-cylinder machines, including the utterly bonkers TNT 1130.

Well, it looks like someone's finally remembered where they left the crazy stuff. At EICMA 2026, Benelli pulled the covers off the Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept, a futuristic naked sportbike that resurrects the company's three-cylinder heritage. And judging by the technology packed into this thing, Benelli isn't particularly interested in playing it safe anymore.

At the center of the Tre 903 is an entirely new inline-three displacing approximately 900cc. It's a highly oversquare engine designed to rev as high as 14,000 rpm, which should immediately get the attention of anyone who's ever enjoyed wringing the neck of a Triumph Street Triple or Yamaha MT-09. Benelli hasn't revealed horsepower or torque figures, but the engine itself reportedly weighs just 123 pounds.

Photo by: Benelli

The rest of the package is equally ambitious. There's ride-by-wire throttle, a bidirectional quickshifter, a slipper clutch, and a six-axis IMU. The exhaust even features a 3D-printed section, because apparently conventional manufacturing isn't sufficiently complicated for this particular motorcycle.

But the really interesting stuff happens around the engine. Benelli has developed a three-piece modular chassis with interchangeable front, center, and rear sections. The idea is to let engineers tailor stiffness and geometry for different motorcycles without developing an entirely new frame each time. It's a clever approach that could eventually benefit a whole family of models.

Then there are the winglets. Unlike the fixed aerodynamic appendages we're increasingly seeing on performance motorcycles, the Tre 903's wings actively adjust their angles using information from the IMU. They can operate independently during acceleration, braking, and cornering, and retract when they're not needed. Add Brembo brakes, Marzocchi forks, and an Öhlins rear shock, and you've got a pretty convincing engineering flex.

Photos by: Benelli Photos by: Benelli

Of course, the Tre 903 remains a concept, and Benelli hasn't confirmed whether it'll reach production. Fortunately, the company also brought along some considerably more attainable machinery.

The new Tornado Naked Twin 700 joins the lineup with a 698cc parallel-twin producing approximately 72 horsepower, along with cruise control, a bidirectional quickshifter, and Marzocchi suspension. It's effectively the new flagship of Benelli's production naked-bike family, at least until that triple gets a green light.

Photo by: Benelli

What do you think?

There's also the production-ready TRK 602 X, which replaces the aging TRK 502 formula with a 554cc parallel-twin and updated styling. It's aimed squarely at riders who want a practical middleweight adventure machine without spending premium European motorcycle money.

And that's what makes Benelli's EICMA showing interesting. On one side, it's building the accessible motorcycles that have helped establish its modern identity. On the other, it's experimenting with high-revving triples, modular chassis technology, and active aerodynamics. Whether the Tre 903 ever makes it into showrooms is anyone's guess, but seeing Benelli get a little weird again is a very welcome development.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy