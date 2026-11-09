Honda's Wild Electric-Supercharged Motorcycle Is Likely Getting Superbike Fairings Next

One of the coolest pieces of engineering in the motorcycling world is fast becoming a reality, as at EICMA this year, Honda unveiled the near-production-ready V3R900 Compressor, a naked motorcycle that features the brand's new e-supercharged V3 engine.

While a V3 would already be an interesting take, the use of an electrically powered supercharger puts the whole project that much more over the top, as it has the ability to supply the rider with all the torque they'd ever want, with none of the lag of a turbocharger, and none of the fuel-gulping issues of a normal engine-powered supercharger.

It's basically a win/win, all in a package that's likely to sound positively bananas.

But at EICMA, Honda teased that the engine platform is likely going to be used to spawn at least one more motorcycle. And unlike the upright, naked V3R900, the forthcoming model will be one with fairings and a rather more serious job. Oh yeah, it looks like we're getting a superbike out of the deal.

We've basically got nothing in terms of concrete facts on the model, other than Honda is possibly calling the teaser the VIIIR. I, personally, hope it changes, as that's just weird-looking and will get really confusing when you're attempting to distinguish the models. But that name also gives up the gameplay here, as it's clearly the brand expanding what's powered by that new powerplant.

As a refresher, the V3 platform consists of a water-cooled 75-degree V-type, 900cc 3-cylinder engine—two cylinders forward, one back—that's hooked up to an electrically powered supercharger. This is all to give riders torque and power whenever they demand, i.e., to deliver a motorcycle that gives a "Non-Rail Roller Coaster" vibe.

Cheekily, Honda didn't release any other details on the VIIIR. It just showed up with it and, from what we can see, it shows the platform wearing a full superbike fairing kit in full camouflage. Now, obviously, even with the camo, you can see what this bike is—this ain't a special forces setup by any means. So what you see is winglets, a sportbike tail and front, clip-ons, and just a meaner demeanor overall.

What do you think?

We don't, however, know when Honda will debut the production version, but based on how production it looks, as well as the pre-production V3R900 shown at EICMA this year, I'd say it's coming and coming soon.

But more than anything, I desperately want to know how this bike feels when you get on the power. Is it going to feel like some of the hybrid supercars I've driven with their torque-fill setups? Or is it just going to feel like the EV dirt bikes and just torque instantly? I can't wait.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy