China's New 94-Horsepower Naked Bike Has Features Even The Japanese Giants Skimp On

Chinese motorcycle manufacturers seem to have figured out a pretty effective way of getting our attention: throw every conceivable feature at a motorcycle, give it respectable performance, and make the established brands explain why their considerably more expensive machines don't have half the equipment. Voge's latest creation, the R800, follows that playbook almost religiously, and judging by what the company unveiled at EICMA 2026, it's getting pretty good at it.

The R800 is Voge's new flagship naked bike, sitting above the smaller R625 and taking aim at middleweight favorites like the Suzuki GSX-8S and Honda CB750 Hornet. Underneath its rather angry-looking bodywork sits a 798cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin pumping out 93.9 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 59.7 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. That's plenty of grunt for a street bike, particularly one that's more interested in everyday usability than chasing superbikes around a racetrack.

But the engine isn't really the headline here. It's the ridiculous amount of equipment Voge has crammed into this thing. We're talking four riding modes, traction control, ABS, a bidirectional quickshifter, cruise control, and a steering damper. There's also a seven-inch TFT display with navigation mirroring, heated grips, and even a heated seat.

Photos by: Voge Motorcycles Photos by: Voge Motorcycles

The hardware isn't particularly shabby, either. There's a 43mm adjustable KYB inverted fork, a progressive-linkage rear suspension setup, and 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in appropriately sporty rubber. Voge claims a wet weight of around 414 pounds. Higher-spec versions also get cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control, further blurring the line between budget-conscious machinery and premium motorcycles.

What do you think?

Of course, there's a fairly important detail missing from all this excitement: the price. Voge hasn't announced what the R800 will cost, and there's no confirmed US availability either. That makes any claims about it being a bargain premature, especially considering how competitive the middleweight naked segment has become.

Still, the R800 says plenty about where Chinese motorcycle manufacturers are headed. Voge, backed by industrial heavyweight Loncin, clearly isn't content with making basic, affordable transportation anymore. It's building motorcycles with enough performance and technology to make established players pay attention. Whether the R800 can match the Japanese competition for refinement and long-term reliability remains to be seen, but on paper, it's certainly giving them something to think about.

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