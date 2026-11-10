First Look: BMW’s M 1000 RS Is the Most Powerful Hyper Naked Ever

Ever since we saw the CARB filings for a BMW M 1000 RS, we've pondered what it could be. The best guess I made was a new sport-touring platform using the engine straight out of the M 1000 RR. How wrong I was.

With the new BMW M 1000 RS, BMW Motorrad presents the world’s most powerful hyper naked bike. It's essentially an M 1000 R on all the steroids. The naked is powered by the superbike engine from the BMW M 1000 RR and produces its full output of 218 hp, making it the most powerful bike in this category, but that only tells half the story because BMW has managed to keep its weight astonishingly low.

The M 1000 RS has a wet weight (without fuel) of just 185 kg (407 lbs), which, paired with its bonkers power output, is sure to make it one of the most terrifying hyper nakeds on the market in 2027. Keeping the weight low are lashings of carbon, along with an M full titanium exhaust.

But it's not just more power and less weight; BMW has made this feel even racier than its already rapid M 1000 R sibling.

The M rider footrest system from the BMW M 1000 RR and a seat height increased by 20 mm create a riding position that is significantly more front-wheel oriented than on the BMW M 1000 R. It seems BMW has left no stone unturned when it comes to differentiating the M 1000 RS from the M 1000 R, as it should, considering its substantial price increase. The 2027 M 1000 RS carries a $38,395 price tag, while the 2027 M 1000 R costs just $22,695, meaning you're paying an extra $15,700 if you're lucky enough to get your hands on one, as the production run is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide.

What do you think?

Speaking about the brand's latest hyper naked offering, CEO of BMW Motorrad, Markus Flasch, said, "The BMW M 1000 RS makes a clear statement. RS stands for Rennsport – and that is exactly what you feel in every detail. With 218 hp, maximum precision and a character all its own, it is the world’s most powerful hyper naked bike. And because true exclusivity needs limits, we are building exactly 1,000 units. More performance. More character. It simply does not get more M than this."

Let us know in the comments if you think this bike is worth its nearly $40,000 price tag in the comments.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy