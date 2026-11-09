This EV Motorcycle Maker Really Said Let's Make A Gundam Motorcycle Helmet

Not long ago, we told you about Shoei's awesomely nerdy helmet graphics, including a bunch of licensed Gundam graphics schemes, as well as vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku. And then, to my absolute surprise and delight, Shoei actually brought those graphics to the US. I don't know about you, but my inner child was happy beyond words about this.

If you've been following Ultraviolette for at least a little while, then you already know that it's a company that does things a little differently. Yes, it's an EV startup, but it's somehow managed to both craft intriguing and unique designs, while also actually getting its motorbikes out into the hands of riders in the real world (imagine that).

While its primary draw at EICMA 2026 was the launch of its latest production bike, the X-47 Venom, it also brought a few other things to the (turn)table to show off to the swarming hordes of visitors to the biggest motorcycle show of the year. Some were other production (or production-ready) machines, like the completely unrelated-to-the-Avengers Tesseract scooter.

And others were concepts, including a trio of rather fantastically stylized motorcycle helmets. There's the Star Vue, which is meant to integrate unspecified augmented reality (AR) features; there's the Decibelle, which is meant to focus on stellar audio quality inside the helmet; and then, there's the Fang 01.

Which, well, if mecha fans aren't screaming and pointing and doing that whole Leonardo di Caprio pointing meme at their screens right now, I don't even know what to tell you. I mean, look at this thing.

Photo by: Ultraviolette

THE BEACONS ARE LIT, AND GUNDAM CALLS FOR AID

Ultraviolette knows exactly what it's doing here. Exhibit A is probably the design, but Exhibit B must surely be the designation of this design as a "human-machine synchronized exoskeleton." While it's true that talented costume creators/cosplayers can probably create stunningly polished custom costume helmets in their sleep, the truly compelling thing about Ultraviolette doing this is the thought that it could actually meet some type of recognized safety homologation standard.

What do you think?

Because it's one thing to look the part, but it's completely another to also offer decent protection while you're both riding and living your best mecha exoskeleton-wearing dreams. Any kid that grew up in the '90s knows the future we want doesn't involve robot dog law enforcement; it involves wrapping our tender, emotionally-damaged selves in mech suits and rocketing up into space for epic battles.

To be clear, all three Ultraviolette helmet designs are concepts at this stage, and there's no telling whether the company plans to pursue development any further than that. If it did, though, and if the production version bore a substantial resemblance to the concept (big 'if,' I know), would you be interested in wearing it on your bike? Let me know in the comments, assuming you can hear me over that Two-Mix playlist you're blasting.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Rideapart.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The RideApart Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy