Queen Latifah's Iconic 1994 Honda Fireblade Is About To Roll Into The Rock N' Roll Hall Of Fame

The inimitable Queen Latifah is part of the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, and while she could have chosen any number of meaningful items to contribute to the accompanying exhibit, she chose her 1994 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade, as seen in the iconic 1993 video for "U.N.I.T.Y."

Why this bike in particular? Queen Latifah told Essence Magazine that

Motorcycles and music have been the two constant loves of my life since I was a kid. Both have carried me through some of my most joyful moments and have been a source of strength and comfort during the toughest times. The opportunity to share the motorcycle from my “U.N.I.T.Y.” video with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum is incredibly meaningful to me, especially as I celebrate the tremendous honor of being inducted this year. If you had told a young Queen Latifah, standing on the set of that video, that one day this motorcycle would be part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she never would have believed it. And yet, here we are.

Watching the video is a throwback in multiple ways; not just to a classic and powerful song, but also to a time of fantastic Japanese motorcycle designs.There's a sweet Two Brothers exhaust on that CBR900RR, too, and even though you can't hear it in the video, you can probably hear it in your mind when she's doing that burnout midway through.

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The "U.N.I.T.Y." video was also dedicated to the memory of Queen Latifah's beloved brother, Lance, who had died the year before in a motorcycle accident, which only serves to underscore the multiple levels of meaning behind this contribution to this exhibit.

If you're interested in visiting and seeing this bike in person, you can find out more about the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame, the exhibition, the Class of 2026, and any other things you may want to know here.

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