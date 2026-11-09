KOVE Unveils Five New Models and a Clutch-By-Wire System at EICMA 2026

KOVE rarely fails to deliver at EICMA, and 2026 was no different. But instead of bringing out one stellar offering, the Chinese manufacturer brought five new models to the table for 2027, which fill a broad spectrum of motorcycle categories, from electric rally to sportbike, and even some new tech.

KOVE unveiled the 125 RALLY, 350 RALLY, and 650RR at EICMA, alongside the BONIC and E-500RR electric motorcycles, and the brand's Electronic Clutch.

The 125 RALLY and 350 RALLY both feature 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. The 125 RALLY stops the scales at just 122 KG (268 lbs), albeit a dry weight figure. The 350 combines a 349.9cc engine, 21L tank, and long-travel suspension for longer rides, with dual counter-balancers to reduce vibration. The 350 also benefits from dry-sump lubrication, which should perform better during demanding off-road rides.

The 650RR features an all-new 645cc inline-four engine with electronic throttle control, delivering 80kW (107 hp) at 13,000 rpm and 60 NM (44 lb-ft) of torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine is cradled by a twin-spar frame that's mounted to an aluminum subframe. The tech sheet is filled with a six-axis IMU, bi-directional quickshifter, and cornering ABS. By all accounts, this should prove to be an exciting offering in the supersport category.

The electronic BONIC combines bird-bone-inspired biomimetic structure with Dakar-informed chassis tuning, focusing on lightweight design and off-road control. This machine looks as wild as it sounds, with a prominent beak over the front tyre and a frame that's unlike anything we've seen before. The E-500RR pairs KOVE's self-developed liquid-cooled axial-flux motor with a race-tuned chassis, targeting power above 50kW and weight below 150kg (330 lbs). If KOVE can deliver on those power and weight figures, the E-500RR will be a bike to watch out for.

What do you think?

Lastly, KOVE brought its Electronic Clutch to display at EICMA, which was developed in-house and uses sensor inputs to control clutch engagement and disengagement. It offers Manual, Automatic, and Automated Manual modes. The roadmap targets the three combustion models for 2027 H2 and KEC for 2028 H1. This is essentially a clutch-by-wire clutch, which was patented by Honda back in 2019, although the OEM never brought it to market. So, as far as I can tell, this will be the first time we've seen a system like this paired with an ICE motorcycle.

Let us know what excites you the most from KOVE's 2026 EICMA offerings in the comments.

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