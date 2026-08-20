Harley's Already Massive Customization Catalog Is About To Get Bigger

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are among the most customized vehicles in the world. No, not just the motorcycling world- the entire vehicular industry.

From Hondas to Ferraris, Suzukis to freakin' Trek bicycles, of all the vehicles that propel mankind, Harley-Davidsons are among those few makes that just demand their owners tailor them to their own personalities. Whether that's something small like a different windscreen or set of handlebars, to far larger, more one-off setups, like a fully custom front end, rear, tank, etc, Harleys see it all, and lend themselves to doing it all. They're very much like the Lego of the motorcycling world. You just swap one part for another and, bing, bang, boom, you've got a custom bike.

And the brand has made itself known for offering all manner of accessories to its customers straight from the factory. Going so far as to publish a physical catalog in the year of our dark lord 2026 that's a whopping 800-plus pages long. A catalog chock full of performance parts, accessory mounts and brackets, and every type of design flourish a BROTHER! might want.

That, however, isn't enough, according to new CEO Artie Starrs. Just like Dr. Evil, he wants more.

During Harley-Davidson's last earnings call, Starrs told those on the call that, "Customization is not an add-on to the Harley-Davidson experience. It is core to the Harley-Davidson experience. It drives rider connection. It creates important opportunities for our dealers and supports a stronger and more diversified revenue model for the motor company," as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Starrs has been making waves since his taking over of the Motor Co. last year, reshaping and reinvigorating its dealership relationships, reviving past nameplates like the return of the Sportster, investing in a forthcoming entry-level motorcycle that'll help new riders both enter the scene and the Harley ecosystem, cutting certain costs, returning American manufacturing with the Revolution Max engine production coming back to the States, expanding the brand's lineup into new markets, i.e., the upcoming RMCR sport bike, and going on a tour to talk to the people on the ground.

And while many had assumed that someone from the golf and pizza worlds might not be the best suited for the job, Starrs has quickly rallied the troops around his "Back to the Bricks" business plan.

What do you think?

Expanding its accessories lineup, however, is an interesting task, as what more could Harley-Davidson offer compared to what it already does? Personally, what I'd love to see is more of a European car buying experience, in that you head to a dealership and order your exact spec, complete with all the accessories you want. That way it arrives right from the factory with all the parts you spec'd out instead of just what the dealership has on hand and then waiting for all your parts to arrive so you can head back to the dealer for install or doing it yourself in your garage.

But, hey, that's just me.

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