Honda’s 2027 Pioneer UTVs Are Back To Get Some Actual Work Done

Side-by-sides have gotten ridiculously capable, but sometimes the job doesn't require triple-digit horsepower, giant tires, or enough suspension travel to survive an accidental encounter with low Earth orbit. Sometimes you just need something that'll haul supplies, drag equipment around the property, squeeze through narrow trails, and generally make a long list of annoying chores disappear faster.

That's pretty much where Honda's returning 2027 Pioneer 700 and Pioneer 520 come in. And Honda has confirmed both multipurpose UTVs are coming back for the new model year, and neither machine seems particularly interested in pretending it's a desert-racing trophy truck. They're built around utility, manageable dimensions, and the sort of everyday versatility that makes owning a side-by-side genuinely useful.

The Pioneer 700 is the bigger workhorse of the pair, powered by a 675cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. More importantly for people who actually plan on making it earn its keep, the platform can tow up to 1,500 pounds and carry as much as 1,000 pounds in its cargo bed. Honda offers it in both two-seat and four-seat configurations, with standard, Deluxe, and Forest trims giving buyers six versions to choose from.

Photo by: Honda

That means you can configure one around pretty mundane but extremely useful things like hauling feed, moving tools, towing a small trailer, maintaining acreage, or carrying whatever mysterious pile of hardware has been sitting behind the barn since 2019. The four-seat models obviously make more sense when people need to come along too, while Honda's QuickFlip seating arrangement lets the platform prioritize passengers or cargo depending on what you're doing.

Prices start at $12,899 for the two-seat Pioneer 700 and climb all the way to $17,999 for the Pioneer 700-4 Forest. The Deluxe trims start at $14,499, while Forest versions add equipment aimed at customers who spend more time working or exploring farther away from pavement. All six Pioneer 700 variants are scheduled to arrive in September.

Photo by: Honda

Then there's the Pioneer 520, which is arguably even more interesting if your idea of a useful UTV involves fitting into places where the enormous stuff simply won't. Its 50-inch-wide footprint and relatively compact dimensions allow it to negotiate narrow trails, and Honda says it'll fit into the beds of many full-size pickups. Yet its 518cc engine and 1,000-pound towing capacity mean this isn't some glorified golf cart with knobby tires.

What do you think?

That's really the appeal of both returning Pioneers. Honda isn't trying to win a spec-sheet bar fight here. These are machines designed to spend Tuesday hauling supplies around a farm, Saturday fixing fences, and Sunday wandering down a trail because the work finally got done.

The 2027 Pioneer 520 will be offered in Hero Red, Black Forest Green, and Matte Cactus Green when it arrives in September. Honda hasn't announced pricing yet, so stay tuned to Honda's official website or get in touch with your nearest Honda dealer.

5 Source: Honda

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