Sena Revives Prism Action Camera, But It Just Looks Like Everything Else

I've used Sena comms products for a long time, and there are both things I enjoy and things I dislike. Similarly, I've used action cameras for a decent amount of time now, and it's been interesting to see how the space has evolved. To be completely clear, I have not used a Sena action camera before (although my partner has an original Prism). This is a news piece, looking at specs and design features on paper. It is not a review, and should not be taken as such.

After laying dormant for quite some time, it seems that Sena has revived its Prism camera line with the new Prism 2. And strangely, it's the most conventional-looking member of the Prism family yet. If you're not sure what I'm talking about, let me show you the original Prism, which had a form factor most similar to the similarly-discontinued Sony FDR-X3000 action camera.

It was an odd shape for the category; and yet, at the same time, it makes a certain kind of sense. Sure, you wouldn't mount it on your chin bar, but could you more easily mount it on the side of your helmet, so it could almost act like a third eye (and maybe even situate it close to your actual eye level for even more parity)? You certainly could. And that's not even broaching the topic of the delightfully oddball Sena Prism Tube, which you can find out a whole lot more about by watching this excellent (though slightly ancient) Techmoan video.

Back to the OG Prism, and the fact that you don't have to be an aerodynamics expert to see that it should, at least in theory, create less of a persistent, lopsided wind drag on your helmet at speed if you mounted it on the side or even the top of your helmet. The big, flat, wide rectangular form factor popularized by GoPro and then adopted by pretty much everyone else? Not so much.

Original Sena Prism Photo by: Sena

Still, that's the form factor that pretty much everyone wants. I use one, too; though admittedly, I only like to put it on my chin bar or on my backpack or messenger bag strap as I walk around, not on the side or top of my helmet. And yes, those mounting choices are guided in part by its blocky form factor. These are the choices we make, you know?

So seemingly, with the introduction of the Sena Prism 2, is this Sena giving the people (and by people, I mean my fellow motorcyclists) what they (we) want? As with so many things, it depends.

On first glance, it is An Action Camera. There's nothing about its appearance that immediately makes it stand out. As you dive into the specs, you'll find that there, too, there's not a whole lot to shout about, except for two things.

The first (and biggest) one is Mesh Intercom integration.

While other current-gen action cameras make it significantly easier for you to pair your existing, newer helmet comms units with them to record your own voice (a thing that was much more difficult than it needed to be in years past), the Prism 2 boasts the ability to record group Mesh chats if you like.

And, you know, if you have the consent of your buddies on the chat, who you'll also be recording. In fact, there's most of an entire page in the Sena Prism 2 manual that's devoted to Conversation Recording & Privacy Laws, advising owners of this unit that Sena disclaims all liability from a user's unlawful use of this recording device. It also mentions that there may be an automatic verbal notification at the beginning of recordings, telling all participants that recording has started.

Sena Prism 2 Photo by: Sena Sena Prism 2 Photo by: Sena On first glance, it is An Action Camera. There's nothing about its design that immediately shouts that it's something you haven't seen before. On paper, too, it doesn't look like a whole lot to shout about, either. Photos by: Sena

The second big feature that the Sena Prism 2 has is that it comes bundled with a whole bunch of accessories for the money: two magnetic quick release mounts, a handlebar mount, an extension pivot arm, adhesive mounts, a dual battery charger, two batteries right from the drop, and of course the ubiquitous USB-C charging cable. While it's true that its competitors also offer bundles, the Sena Prism 2's bundle carries an MSRP of $349, which is significantly less than competitors including GoPro, Insta360, and DJI (at least, at the time of writing).

Why is it so comparatively cheap? Well, that's because the top recording quality it currently boasts is 4K30FPS using a Sony IMX317 sensor. While that's certainly not bad (at least on paper; again, this is not a review, as I have not used this camera and cannot speak to how it functions in the real world), it's not at the front of the action camera spec-wars pack in 2026.

And it clearly knows it, or so the aggressive pricing seems to say. There's also a built-in safe mode that Sena mentions on the Prism 2, which supposedly prevents it from cooking and shutting off the recording completely if it starts to overheat.

What other currently troubled action camera company could it not-so-subtly be calling out with this feature, I wonder? *coughs*

Naturally, as with all things action camera (or in digital life in general these days), there is a phone app. I can't tell you much more about it than that it exists; again, this is not a review. If you have experience with the Sena Camera Plus App that you'd like to share, feel free to do so in the comments.

Is the Mesh Intercom recording integration and the motorcycle-forward accessories bundle that the Prism 2 comes packed with compelling enough for riders to give it a go?

What do you think?

Everything is more expensive these days, and action cameras are no exception. Could a good-enough solution at the right price point be the answer? Obviously, that will depend on how well this camera works in the real world, so we'll have to wait until actual reviews start rolling out to get a better idea.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below, though, especially if you're using a Sena Prism 2 and want to talk about it!

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