Kawasaki Changed Almost Nothing On Its Electric Ninja This Year

Kawasaki’s electric Ninja is coming back for 2027. And if you were hoping that meant a bigger battery, substantially more range, faster charging, or some other update that might suddenly make electric motorcycle skeptics reconsider their life choices, I've got some bad news. The Ninja e-1 ABS is returning to Kawasaki’s US lineup, but this is very much a case of “yep, we still sell that.” Kawasaki seems perfectly happy to let its little EV keep existing.

That's not an insult either.

In fact, Kawasaki keeping the Ninja e-1 around might be more interesting than trying to dress up a carryover motorcycle as something revolutionary. The company launched its first battery-electric Ninja and Z only a few years ago, and the fundamentals haven't really moved since. The original 2024 Ninja e-1 already had dual removable batteries, regenerative braking, Road and Eco modes, Walk mode, and the temporary e-boost function we're seeing advertised for 2027.

Photo by: Kawasaki

The motor remains rated at 5.0 kW in regular operation, or roughly 6.7 horsepower, and can hit a maximum of 9.0 kW, or about 12.1 horsepower, with e-boost. Kawasaki says the 2027 bike can reach around 52 miles per hour in Road mode, while hitting the e-boost button temporarily raises that figure to approximately 65 miles per hour for up to 15 seconds. Eco mode limits things to around 37 miles per hour, or 45 miles per hour with boost. Useful around town? Sure. Electrifying superbike performance? Let's not get carried away.

Its battery situation is equally familiar. Two removable 50.4-volt lithium-ion packs power the bike, and Kawasaki says one battery can run the motorcycle in Eco mode if the other is discharged or isolated. Each pack needs roughly 3.7 hours for a complete charge, although you can remove them and charge them away from the motorcycle. Kawasaki originally quoted roughly 41 miles of Road-mode range without e-boost for the 2024 machine, which tells you pretty clearly what sort of riding this thing was designed around.

Photo by: Kawasaki

The rest of the bike remains refreshingly motorcycle-shaped. There's a steel trellis frame, 41mm telescopic fork, Uni-Trak rear suspension, a 290mm front disc, a 220mm rear disc, ABS, and proper 17-inch wheels. You even get a 4.3-inch color TFT with smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki's Rideology app. Nobody can accuse Kawasaki of building an electric bicycle and slapping Ninja stickers on it. This is an actual small motorcycle. It just happens to have batteries instead of pistons.

Then there's the price. Kawasaki lists the 2027 Ninja e-1 ABS at $7,899, which doesn't exactly scream inexpensive urban transportation. For comparison, the Ninja e-1 entered the US market for 2024 at the exact same price, further emphasizing that the latest bike is fundamentally the same machine. All things considered, that's a tough equation when gasoline-powered motorcycles offering considerably more speed, range, and flexibility exist for less money.

Photos by: Kawasaki Photos by: Kawasaki

What do you think?

But maybe massive sales were never the only point. Keeping the Ninja e-1 alive gives Kawasaki an actual battery-electric motorcycle in its catalog while the motorcycle industry continues figuring out what customers want from EVs. Kawasaki gets more time with the technology, dealers stay familiar with selling and supporting it, and the company doesn't have to retreat from the segment altogether while waiting for batteries, charging infrastructure, pricing, or consumer demand to catch up.

So no, the 2027 Ninja e-1 isn't some major electric breakthrough. That's exactly what makes its return interesting. Kawasaki isn't reinventing its electric motorcycle, and it doesn't appear particularly desperate to make the thing a mainstream hit either. It's simply keeping the lights on, batteries charged, and an EV in the showroom. For now, apparently, that's enough.

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Source: Kawasaki

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