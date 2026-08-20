Would F1 Legend Ayrton Senna Rock This Special Edition Sea-Doo? We Think So

My awakening on water came at the hands of a Sea-Doo RXP-X 325 on a lake in Florida. Before that, I thought nothing could touch the feeling of launching a motorcycle to 60 mph from a standstill, but hitting a sub-4-second 0-60 on water is a different animal.

Since then, Sea-Doo has upped its game by launching the RXP-X, with more horsepower, an even lower 0-60 time, and a limited-edition Ayrton Senna variant, which is what we're here to talk about.

The RXP-X Senna 350 is based on Sea-Doo's new-for-2027 RXP-X 350. As its name suggests, the RXP-X 350 pumps out 350 hp, which is 25 hp more than the previous iteration, bringing an already blisteringly quick 3.4-second 0-60 mph time down to just 3.1 seconds. Although the limited-edition Senna model doesn't add anything to increase the performance of Sea-Doo's highest-performing PWC, owners get some extremely tasty extras.

Photo by: Sea-Doo

Of course, the PWC is finished in a racing yellow and green paint scheme, which racing fans link to Senna almost as much as to the Brazilian flag the colors are taken from. Senna graphics are spotted throughout the watercraft, from the rear deck and rubber matting to the storage cover included in the sale. Senna's signature is printed on the machine along with some phrases associated with the former F1 driver, like 'Seek your truth' and 'Born to win'. The years Senna won the F1 world championship are also incorporated into the craft: 1988, 1990, and 1991.

What do you think?

Practically, some features set the RXP-X Senna 350 apart from the standard RXP-X 350, like the rear-seat extension, which transforms this from a one-person PWC to a two-person. The package also includes Sea-Doo's platinum sound system, which includes two 80-watt speakers. On the bars, there's a production plaque showing that this is one of 1,991 units produced worldwide, although it doesn't show the individual number of the machine.

If you want to pick up one of these limited-edition machines, you'll have to pull out your wallet quickly, because those 1,991 units are for all markets globally. You'll also have to part with $27,799, which is $4,100 more than the standard RXP-X 350.

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