Whether you like it or not, more and more tech is being stuffed into our motorcycles. And year after year, manufacturers are eager to showcase the very latest and greatest intelligent tech in their two-wheelers.

And out of all the electronics specialists in the automotive world, Bosch has always pioneered intelligent connected technology in a bid to improve safety. In fact, Bosch has some really big plans for 2025, as it’s teamed up with none other than KTM, and plans to roll out some pretty big features for the upcoming model year in a new KTM motorcycle that has yet to be unveiled.

Bosch has developed a total of six new rider assistance functions, with four of the six set to be unveiled “in a new model from leading European motorbike manufacturer KTM in November 2024 and are set to enter production in 2025.”

These four rider assistance systems will rely on a front-mounted radar system and are designed to improve safety and provide additional rider support for on-road riding. In fact, a lot of these systems already come standard on most automobiles, as well as on some top-tier machines like the Ducati Multistrada V4 and BMW R 1300 GS.

For starters, Bosch’s ACC S&G, or Adaptive Cruise Control – Stop and Go is set to make its debut on KTM machinery next year. It’s a step above your run-of-the-mill adaptive cruise control in the sense that it works together with the bike’s transmission and brakes, bringing it to a complete stop whenever necessary. Bosch says that it works best with automatic transmissions, so this should paint a good picture of what model we’ll find this feature on.

Bosch's GRA uses a radar to detect whenever you ride in formation—but what if it mistakes other vehicles on the road as part of your group?

The next feature is one we’ve talked about in the past, and one that I don’t really think is necessary, as I explained in this article. Nevertheless, Bosch and KTM have decided that Group Ride Assist (GRA) is something people actually need. It makes use of the bike’s front-mounted radar system to detect whenever the bike is riding in group formation. It then automatically adjusts the speed to match that of the group.

Suffice it to say that we’ve all ridden in group formation, and I don’t think we’ve ever found it so difficult to keep pace with the group that we’d need a computer to step in and do it for us. Nevertheless, here we are.

The third system is known as RDA, or Riding Distance Assist. It’s really just a derivative of the Adaptive Cruise Control system in that the radar detects when traffic is flowing smoothly, and helps you maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you. KTM says it’s smarter than the ACC system, too, as you don’t need to preset a speed for it to activate. It just automatically switches itself on, and you can increase and decrease your speed by rolling on the throttle or tapping the brake.

Lastly, EBA, or Emergency Brake Assist, is something that could potentially come in handy, especially when riding in the city or in heavy traffic. Like the three other systems, it makes use of the front-mounted radar to detect obstacles, and automatically applies the brakes to bring the bike to a stop as quickly as possible. Let’s just hope you’re not unprepared when this thing kicks in, because big bike brakes can be pretty damn strong and send you OTB if you aren’t paying attention.

These systems could be features in KTM's upcoming AMT automatic transmission ADV bike.

Now, the remaining two radar systems require the integration of a rear radar, which KTM doesn’t seem to be planning on doing for the 2025 model-year. But these two systems have nonetheless been developed by Bosch for motorcycle applications.

The first one is RDW, or Rear Distance Warning. Similar in concept to what we find in the Ducati Multistrada V4 S, the system alerts you when someone or something is coming up way too close behind you, giving you a heads up to accelerate away from danger. RCW, or Rear Collision Warning, works in a similar way, too, except this time, it activates the hazard lights in anticipation of an impact. Consider yourself screwed should you see this system light up.

I don’t know about you, but I generally don’t like it when the vehicle I’m driving or riding takes control away from me. Passive safety systems like lane-departure notifications and proximity sensors are tolerable, but when the computer applies the brakes, twists the throttle, or turns the steering wheel in a car all on its own is just annoying, at least for me.

I ride my bike to have total control and immerse myself in the deeply involved and deliberate act of piloting a motorcycle. So call me a boomer, but I surely don’t want some computer taking control away from me, especially when I need it most.