If you frequently ride in a group, then chances are you’re well acquainted with the group riding formation, as well as the proper way to behave when riding in a group. And if you’ve been riding for quite some time now, chances are you’re also familiar with the hand signals that were widely used long before intercom systems became mainstream.

With that being said, today’s motorcycling is more connected than ever before, and that’s thanks to tech developments like comms systems from the likes of Cardo and Sena. And now, Bosch seems to be working on something geared toward making group riding safer than it already is.

Bosch recently filed patents for a so-called control device that can be used in group riding formation. At its very core, it makes use of sensors to pinpoint members of your riding group, and determine whether or not other vehicles in traffic are part of your formation. The patent explains that the system is smart enough to include not just motorcycles, but cars, trucks, and even quad bikes, too.

So, how does it work?

Well, the patent doesn’t exactly state what kind of sensor it uses, but rather, says that it can use a variety of sensors either consisting of radar, lidar, or camera. These sensors then feed data into a module housed aboard the motorcycle, which would then give the rider information through a “human-machine interface”—either through the bike’s display or through a paired comms unit—about the members of their riding group and their respective positions.

Bosch’s goal for this system is to reduce the rider’s use of the rearview mirror to constantly check on the position of the other members of their group, instead focusing on the road ahead for improved safety.

The patent goes on to explain that the device could have a physical input to the controls of the motorcycle, similar to what we find in advanced driver assistance systems in cars. For example, the system may make use of a bike’s adaptive cruise control system to keep pace with other members of the riding group. Meanwhile, the system may also give riders haptic, auditory, or visual feedback should they veer too near or too far from the group.

These days, there are assistance systems for pretty much everything that has to do with riding. From adaptive cruise control that speeds up and slows down our bikes on its own, to lane keep assist that flashes a notification on our displays if it thinks we’re being inattentive, it seems that control is slowly but surely being taken away from the rider.

With so much technology on the table, it’s clear that at this point, lots of companies are coming up with innovations and inventions which, let’s face it, hardly anyone ever asked for. I don’t know about you, but I ride my motorcycle because I want to disconnect from a world with overwhelming amounts of technology, and the fact that motorcycles of today are becoming so loaded with tech kinda makes me worried about the future of motorcycling.

What do you think? Do we really need all these advanced riding assistance systems? Are they just another thing that could go wrong and cost thousands of dollars to fix? Or are they actually essential in elevating your riding experience? Let us know in the comments below.