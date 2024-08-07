2024 marks the first year of the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship. If you're an avid international motorcycle racing fan, then chances are good you've seen several talented women racers in competition in other series prior to the WorldWCR. And while we might have wished that this series started sooner, many were nevertheless glad when it arrived.

From June 14 through 16, 2024, the series kicked off with its first race ever at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, running as part of the World Superbike weekend. Although Norwegian racer Mia Rusthen was able to fight her way through the pack up to 12th, she unfortunately had a bad crash on lap 5 of the 12-lap race. Almost immediately, the race was red-flagged as medics attended to Rusthen and transported her to the hospital.

Later reports mentioned that the racer suffered multiple injuries, and was placed into a medically-induced coma as part of her care. She has since been transported home to Norway, where she is currently hospitalized after having suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Now Rusthen's family is currently crowdfunding in the hopes of raising money to help with her rehabilitation, training, and follow-up care once she's out of the hospital. The goal is NOK 300,000, which is about US $27,484 at the time of writing. They're currently about 43% percent to their goal, with 24 days left to go on this crowdfunding campaign.

The family has regularly been posting updates about Rusthen's rehabilitation on her official Facebook and Instagram pages. If you're interested and aren't already following them, the best way to keep up with new developments is to follow her on either platform.

We at RideApart send our best wishes to Rusthen for a good recovery that goes as quickly and well as it can. Our thoughts are with her family and friends, in hopes that she's back to herself as soon as possible.