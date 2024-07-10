Recent years have seen manufacturers provide support to grassroots racing initiatives. From Yamaha’s bLU cRU to Royal Enfield’s Build Train Race program, you could argue that now’s the best time to start a racing career—provided you’ve got pockets deep enough to shoulder the cost.

Aprilia is about to make racing much more accessible, too, with the RS457 Trophy. The one-make racing series is set to debut in 2025, but Aprilia will be holding not one, but two debut races in 2024 to build up the hype for the full-blown 2025 season.

The racing action will be held in September and October of this year and will offer a sneak peek at the Aprilia RS 457 Trophy. Organized by Eventi 2 Ruote, the cup aims to introduce young and promising talent into the world of motorsports. The first race, scheduled for September 8, 2024, will be held at Cremona, while the second race, slated for October 6, will take place at Misano, alongside the Italian Cup.

As you’re probably aware, the Aprilia RS 457 is the Italian manufacturer’s entry-level sportbike targeted specifically for grassroots level racing. It’s one of the most potent in its class, but it’s set to be made even better with the Aprilia Racing Kit which consists of a racing ECU, SC-Project exhaust system, a Sprint Filter, and a full race fairing.

Now, it goes without saying that it’s always a good thing when manufacturers extend support to young riders looking to kickstart their racing careers. And the Aprilia RS 457 Trophy is the perfect example of how an entire sportbike platform just might shape the next generation of top-level racers.

The Aprilia RS 457 Trophy is open to pretty much anyone with an Aprilia RS 457 fitted with the Racing Trophy Kit. If you or anyone you know happens to be interested in participating, feel free to check out Aprilia Racing’s official website, or shoot an email to infotrofeo457@eventi2ruote.it.

But that's got us thinking, should we enter the race or ask Aprilia to have a go? I think maybe we need to email them, too.