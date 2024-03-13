Motorsports is an extremely expensive and time-consuming passion that extends way beyond the race track, and it’s exciting to see that Yamaha’s commitment to racing—both the two- and four-wheeled variety—remains stronger than ever before, as the company has announced exciting sponsorships and bonuses to its bLU cRU racing program for the 2024 side-by-side (SxS) and ATV racing seasons.

It goes without saying that manufacturers extending support programs like this to racers keeps the wheels of the racing world turning. Incentivizing racers to excel on the race track certainly breeds stronger, better racers, all while driving innovation in products that are enjoyed by enthusiasts from all backgrounds. It’s a well-oiled cycle that’s built on passion and dedication to all things powersports.

And for 2024, Yamaha is doing a lot to keep those passions alive.

Rodney Van Eperen and the Yamaha YXZ1000R

For 2024, the company’s bonuses reach nearly $150,000 USD, and are eligible to racers fielding 2022 or newer Wolverine RMAX 1000, YXZ1000R, YXZ1000R SS (Sport Shift), or YFZ450R machines.

On the SxS side of the spectrum, Yamaha’s racing initiatives are led by Owen and Rodney Van Eperen of Powersports 1, as well as Jeb Bootle of Bootle Motorsports. The Yamaha YXZ1000R takes center stage here, and will compete in the Championship Off-Road Tour and MidAmerica Outdoors racing series.

$15,000 USD in bonuses for overall Pro Stock and Pro Turbo SxS champions will be awarded, while top finishers in the Pro-Am UTV and MORR UTV Sportsman classes, as well as the MidAmerica Outdoors series, will also be given bonuses.

Joel Hetrick aboard his Yamaha YFZ450R

On the ATV side of things, the Yamaha YFZ450R has proven itself as one of the strongest contenders for the past 20 years. To celebrate this, Yamaha has raised the stakes by increasing payouts and prize opportunities across multiple ATV classes in AMA’s ATV MX, GNCC, and WORCS ATV classes.

Yamaha encourages folks looking to get into SxS and ATV racing to sign up for the 2024 bLU cRU program. The company also explains that racers who’ve signed up in the past are also encouraged to join again to stay up to date with the latest perks and offerings from Team Blue.