Who doesn’t love a good race replica? Be it on or off-road, motorcycle manufacturers leverage the success of their racing initiatives by making homages of their racing machines accessible to us mere mortals. This is undoubtedly most evident in the off-road scene, where dirtbikes are often adorned in loud and rambunctious liveries that mirror their racy counterparts all over the world.

The latest in this long line of models is from French off-road and enduro brand Sherco, and its 2024 300 SEF Hamish Macdonald Replica.

If you can't guess from the name, this race replica has been designed using the livery of two-time Enduro World Champion Hamish MacDonald, and will be produced in limited quantities to set itself apart from the standard 300 SEF Factory.

The Sherco 300 SEF finished in Hamish MacDonald's racing livery

But the race-inspired goodies go well beyond just a fancy livery, as the bike comes with Sherco Factory enduro reinforced wheels, measuring 21 inches up front and 18 inches at the back, and to add extra rigidity, the wheels are laced through blue CNC-machined mass-cut hubs.

The blue elements continue with a bunch of CNC goodies such as chain tensioners, an ignition cover cap, master cylinder covers, front axle puller, and oil filler cap. Of course, the 300 SEF is already a capable machine out of the box, and the Hamish MacDonald Replica gets all the standard components of the race-ready machine.

It’s powered by a four-stroke DOHC, four-valve engine displacing 308.68 cubes breathing through a full Akrapovic exhaust system. Suspension hardware is also top-tier, with a KYB closed-cartridge fork up front, and a KYB 50 shock at the rear.

It breathes through a full Akrapovic exhuast system Matchy blue CNC goodies adorn the bike

The 300 class of enduro bikes is considered by many as the perfect middle ground when it comes to off-road riding, as they're plenty capable, but not too overbearing to throw you off when things get dicey. As someone who rides off-road, I know full well that a 300cc dirtbike is more than enough to have tons of fun with on the trails.

Meanwhile, on the racing side of the equation, the success of racers like Hamish MacDonald aboard 300-class machines is a testament to the versatility of the class, and the fact that Sherco is offering a race-replica of his bike to the public will surely rile up enduro enthusiasts.