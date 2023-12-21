Have You Seen The New Talaria Dragon Electric Enduro Bike?

The electric off-road motorcycle scene is bustling with new, high-performance models that are paving the way for the future of off-road riding. Among these include the likes of Sur-Ron, as well as more performance-oriented models like the Cake Kalk. Talaria is yet another brand that’s looking to take the crown in the electric dirtbike segment, and at EICMA 2023, it presented its most performance-oriented model to date.

Dubbed the Dragon, this powerful electric enduro bike has full-sized proportions, and rolls on a 21-18-inch wheel combo. It packs quite a punch in terms of performance, and once launched in the market, could set a new standard for lightweight off-road two-wheelers. While very little was made known about the availability of the new off-roader, a recent article by our friends at The Pack uncovered some of the bike’s juicy specs, as well as a bunch of photos from Talaria UK’s official social media account.

Let’s dive right into the bike’s performance. The Talaria Dragon is powered by a mid-drive electric motor that sends power to the rear wheel via a chain drive. It’s said to have a nominal power output of 10 kilowatts (about 13.4 horsepower), but that pales in comparison to its peak power output of 28 kilowatts (38 horsepower). Pair that much power with the instantaneous throttle response of an electric motor, and you have yourself quite an unwieldy beast. It’s certainly looking like the Dragon is by no means a beginner-friendly bike. Top speed is electronically limited to 110 kilometers per hour (69 miles an hour).

As for the battery, it’s rocking an 88.8-volt, 58.5-amp-hour pack that promises a range of about 150 kilometers (94 miles) on a single charge, provided you maintain an average speed of 25 kilometers per hour (15.6 miles per hour). Talaria specifies a charging time of just four hours via the AC110/230V-50/60 Hz charger. Lastly, the bike has three ride modes for you to choose from consisting of Eco, Sport, and Hyper.

The other components that make this bike a capable off-roader include a long-travel suspension system that consists of a fully adjustable Air+Spring fork up front with 250 millimeters of travel. The rear shock is a linkage-type setup, and also comes with a full suite of adjustability. The bike rolls on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, and as such, makes use of standard enduro/ dual-sport tires. It comes to a stop with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes.

As mentioned earlier, there’s no information just yet regarding the pricing and availability of the new Talaria Dragon. It appears that Talaria has yet to even list it on its website. That said, we can expect this new model to officially debut sometime in 2024.