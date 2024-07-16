For 2025, Husqvarna’s giving young racers a potent new motocross bike. The next-generation TC 85 has been given an overhaul, with Husqvarna making a bunch of improvements to its already potent minicycle.

It’s worth noting that the previous-generation TC 85 rode to victory in the 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, so the fact that Husky’s managed to make it even better could spell big things for young racers.

Upgrades to the TC 85 include improvements to handling and stability. Of course, it retains its premium components that offer a breadth of adjustability, allowing young riders to grow alongside their machine.

Husqvarna

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights.

The 2025 Husqvarna TC 85 gets a revised engine that’s been tuned to deliver improved performance at the bottom and mid-range. With two engine maps, riders can optimize performance depending on the terrain they’re riding on. The engine is housed in an all-new frame which has been engineered for improved high-speed stability and cornering. At the back, the TC 85 gets a new swingarm which is 300 grams lighter than that of the previous model.

As for the bike’s suspension, it relies on premium components from WP. More specifically, it’s rocking a WP XACT suspension kit, consisting of fully adjustable front forks and rear shock. The 2025 TC 85 rolls on Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST tires, acclaimed for their straight line stability and dependable traction.

Husqvarna

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

When time comes to bring things to a stop, the TC 85 relies on Formula brakes that clamp down on Galfer rotors. Meanwhile, CNC-machined hubs laced through Excel rims provide low unsprung weight.

Of course, like Husqvarna’s full-size racing machines, the TC 85 gets new bodywork that replicates the same design as Husky’s racing machines.

Husqvarna says that the 2025 TC 85 should be available worldwide from July 2024 at all authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealerships. Do note, however, that pricing and availability may vary on your location, so if you’re looking to get a new motocrosser for your youngsters, or you’re keen on convincing your parents to snag you one this riding season, be sure to get in touch with your nearest Husky dealer.

Man, imagine if we would have had this as kids!