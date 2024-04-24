One of the best things about riding motorcycles is tailoring your gear to your personal style. And one of the easiest ways of doing that is through your helmet.

Though traditionally pretty plain, a few decades ago motorcycle helmet manufacturers went hard on colorways and patterns and haven't looked back. And today, you've got hundreds of styles to choose from ranging from pretty mid (black, white, and grey) to stupid wild (see Icon's assortment of insanity).

But the latest from Scorpion has me checking my bank account as they've partnered with hunting brand Kryptek to produce a series of camo colorways to go with their EXO helmet. Finally, my love of hunting and motorcycling combine!

The two brands also picked the perfect helmet to showcase Kryptek's camo pattern in the EXO, as its dual-sport nature blends with the hunting brand's "go further into the woods" attitude. Carrying both DOT and ECE certifications, the dual-sport helmet features sizes ranging from small to 3XL, an oversized shield for better outward visibility, and can quickly transition from a touring helmet to off-roader by just removing or adding back the visor.

The EXO is also modular, giving riders far more capability than a standard ADV helmet, with a drop-down visor that helps riders "effortlessly adapt to changing light conditions." No more secondary untinted shield needed.

Likewise, the EXO is designed to perfectly integrate the company's EXO-COM Bluetooth headset, though it'll also work with brands like Sena and Cardo, too.

The best part of the EXO-Kryptek collaboration? Its price. You can pick up one of three EXO-Kryptek colorways (Highlander, Typhoon, and Wraith) for the low, low sum of $309.95. That seems like a screaming deal for everything you get, plus you could even wear it hunting, so you'll get double use.

At least that's how I'm going to sell my wife on this purchase...