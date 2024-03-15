Hunting is hard. Whether you're after whitetail, turkey, elk, pronghorn, moose or feral pig, getting to where the animals are efficiently can be an absolute bear—pun intended. Steep trails, rocky hills, muddy single-track and more can make even the best laid plans suck. And then you have to harvest the animal after you've trudged through the thick of it, which might throw off your aim

That's why e-bikes have become so popular within the hunting world and QuietKat's new Ranger AWD might just be the coolest of the bunch.

Now, the name sorta gives the story away, as it's a two-wheel drive e-bike. Powering the front is an electric hub motor, while at the rear and connected to the bicycle's chain drive is a separate motor, offering the rider full-time AWD. That's perfect for when the surface gets loose, wet, snowy or muddy.

The motors themselves are dual 750W units, connected to a 17.25ah, 48V battery from Panasonic good for between 29 and 52 miles depending on pedal use and load. A single-speed chain drive connects the pedals to the rear wheel, sort of like a fixie, but was designed that way to reduce the overall possibility of issues in the field. Fewer components to break are fewer components to break when you need them most.

It gets better, though, as QuietKat engineered the whole system to reduce torque steer that's common in two-wheel drive bicycles, and further gives the rider the ability to select which motor they want to send power to.

Get the RideApart Newsletter

According to QuietKat, "The Ranger AWD's all-wheel-drive capability, enabled by a unique controller scheme, minimizes the front wheel "tug" commonly experienced with AWD bikes, offering better traction, more power, and ultimately more fun." The company added, "The Ranger AWD's motor selector switch allows riders to toggle between front, rear, and both motors, accommodating various riding conditions and preferences." That selectability will be huge in terms of preserving battery power versus using torque when required in the backcountry.

Logan Holtz, QuietKat's Director of Marketing, said this on the Ranger's launch, “The Ranger AWD was designed to let hunters claw their way through the thick clay of the southeast and the slick mud of the Midwest. It’s single speed design means no derailleur to break or rip off and the comfy seat and suspension seat post mean best-in-class comfort.”

Fat Kenda tires keep you going through whatever, and RST suspension helps reduce strain over bumps and terrain. Dual-piston hydraulic brakes stop you when a bear crosses your path. There's also a cargo shelf at the back perfect for hauling packs or game out of the woods.

As for price, the QuietKat Ranger AWD will set you back $3,499 USD, which isn't all that expensive for the e-bike world. It'll also get you a Ranger AWD in either Sonic Veil grey or Cumbre Camo which will help you blend into whatever surrounding outside of snow...

I have some experience with QuietKat in the company's Lynx platform and they're built to withstand some serious shit. I've put it through a handful of loops around my mountain abode, along with trails and more. I haven't yet packed an animal out on one, but maybe this is the year I try.

I've got more stories revolving around the hunting world soon, but I'd like to know, what do you think of the QuietKat? Are there any hunting stories you'd like to see within the powersports world? Sound off below!