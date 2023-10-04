Electric two-wheeler specialist Ubco is all about embracing the outdoor lifestyle in an exciting yet responsible manner. The brand’s selection of all-wheel drive bikes aptly named 2x2 have proven to be capable vehicles that can traverse all sorts of terrain. At present, Ubco offers multiple variations of the 2x2, with the newest one just launched.

Dubbed the 2x2 Hunt Edition, Ubco worked closely with renowned hunter and pro surfer Shane Dorian when it came to the design of the bike. According to the company, the 2x2 Hunt Edition focuses on “utility and function for sportspeople at all levels.”

Indeed, the Ubco 2x2 Hunt Edition’s design speaks volumes, and it’s clear that it takes the classic 2x2 design and beefes it up for versatility. The fact that it’s electric means it's silent, so it can access trails and parks gasoline-powered two-wheelers would otherwise be prohibited from entering. On top of all that, the Hunt Edition poses reduced fire risk, allowing safer access to isolated areas with minimal disturbance to wildlife. To top it all off, the Hunt Edition is decked out in accessories that can get you ready for an off-the-grid experience. It features cargo decks, molle panels, and a total of 335 pounds of hauling capacity.

Involved with the bike’s design from the very start, Shane Dorian explained the capabilities of the new 2x2 Hunt Edition saying, “The UBCO Hunt Edition is a hunter’s dream bike. With a 75-mile range, AWD, and full suspension, I can get me everywhere I need to hunt with only the twist of a throttle. The 335 lb weight capacity allows me to extend my hunts and bring home more meat. The experience of using a silent, electric AWD vehicle to hunt, especially one as tough as the UBCO is unbeatable.”

The Ubco 2x2 Hunt Edition gets a myriad of adventure-ready technology such as a Peak Design Phone Mount, Barebones Living Japanese Nata Tool, a waterproof center carry all, and Giant Loop Proghorn straps. On top of that, it comes with a free three-month OnX Hunt Elite membership, a GPS app specifically designed to make off-roaders’ and hunters’ adventures much more enjoyable.

Ubco’s SVP of Marketing and Corporate Development, Phil Harrison, explained the ethos of the new 2x2 Hunt Edition in the company’s press release saying, “Here we combine the durability Ubco is known for with increased functionality for hunters. The idea of this bike is to help bridge the gap between utility and recreation, providing a tool for hunters to get where they need to, using a lighter and more agile form factor, while still being able to pack out effectively. We know more and more people are interested in gathering their own food in sustainable and ethical ways, and we hope this bike can help fuel this movement”.

Ubco offers test rides to anyone interested in a firsthand experience, connecting them to the closest dealer, office, or upcoming event. The Ubco 2x2 Hunt Edition was released on October 1, 2023, and carries a retail price of $6,499, tax included. It’s available through UBCO's website or any Ubco dealer, with various financing choices to choose from.