Zero’s FX S dual-sport motorcycle is one of my favorite platforms. It’s at home riding to and from town, pulling sick wheelies, carving canyons and even riding single track behind my house or deep within the forest. And it focuses your senses and inputs like few other motorcycles do, thanks to a lack of clutch and sound.

It’d also make for a great hunting companion, something I recently talked about in these very pages. But when that story dropped, I alluded to a few choice modifications I’d make to the all-electric platform that would take it from a good hunting motorcycle to a great one. I figure it’s time to tell you exactly how I’d modify a Zero FX S to make it perfect, at least perfect for me.

Ski-Doo’s Forward Adjustable Riser

I need to put this on a motorcycle. It was too perfect on the Ski-Doo, inexpensive and seems like the perfect addition in making a good off-road motorcycle that much better. It’d be great going from smoother, sitting sections to more technical spots without sacrificing riding comfort or ease.

FLO Motorsports Pegs and Levers

I’ve been watching FLO Motorsport’s development of its pegs and its handlebar levers for a while. As someone who’s spent a good amount of time in the dirt, I’ve bent my fair share of kit, including a number of levers snapped straight off.

Adding a solid system to stand on while in the backcountry with the pegs, while also beefing up the Zero’s levers by allowing them to bend if the bike gets dropped would make it a much better off-road hunting companion.

Bridgestone Battlax Adventurecross Tires

Chunkier, knobbier tires are a must. I wouldn’t be able to get where I want to go without something that’s far more dirt-friendly than the stock tires, despite them being all right around my house.

These Bridgestone Battlax’s do a great job at straddling the needs between getting from my house on paved roads to the absolute backwoods where animals live. And I’ve used them on Pennsylvania Wild’s BDR/X trail on the Honda Transalp and can attest to their burliness.

Zero Top Box Rack Kit

Wearing a backpack is one thing, but there comes a time when having storage is absolutely essential to any sort of backcountry hunt. Whether that’s just throwing a sleeping bag and tent onto the tail, or packing out an animal, something like Zero’s own top box rack kit would come in clutch.

I wouldn’t put any box or anything, but a set of straps or tie-downs would be perfect accompaniment.

Zero Chain Kit

I’ve snapped Zero’s belt drive before. Granted, I was jumping the bike, but that’s not exactly a fix you want to do with a deer on your back or eight miles down the trail. It’s a light motorcycle, but not that light.

Zero’s chain kit would be one of the first modifications I did to get it going and ensure that I’d be able to return without issue. Yes, I’m sacrificing a little noise and chatter, but durability is king in these situations.

R&G Bash Plate

Look, the woods are rough, and though there isn’t a coolant line that you have to worry about or a crankcase that could crack, there’s other stuff that could absolutely break if you hit the right rock or tree.

This bash plate from R&G is quick, simple and should be effective in protecting all the vital components without causing any issues. Again, durability is king.

4K Parti Speciali Rally Raid Fairing

I tend to leave before dawn and return after dark when I go hunting. And while the Zero’s stock headlights are fine, I want more. But I can’t get more without a new headlight surround and this one from 4K Parti Speciali looks absolutely choice and would fit a set of KC Hilites Flex Era lights perfectly to get that extra bit of illumination that I’d want in a hunting setup.

It also looks dope as hell.

KC Hilites

Last, but certainly not least, a set of KC Hilites Flex Era lights. I have the FE3s on my Honda Ridgeline, but as spots. The company makes a set of SAE legal FE3s and that’s the ones I’d go with. Perfect for use both in the woods or on the road to the woods.

Am I Forgetting Something?

Honestly, probably. There are a myriad of other good upgrades you could do to an FX S, but these would be my main priorities if I were to build this out. Suspension could be another but in my experience, I don’t think you’d need much adjustment. It’s really just making sure you have a durable, quiet platform with enough torque and tire to conquer obstacles and visibility to see in the dark.

Let me know what you think about this hypothetical Zero FX S in the comments below. Maybe we can cajole Zero into letting me build this out.