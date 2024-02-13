Indian Motorcycle Company is recalling certain 2020 through 2022 models due to the potential for the brake lights to illuminate even when no brakes are being applied. This recall is related to ABS module software on models that were equipped with the Bosch ABS 9.1M Plus module.

Approximately 11,648 motorcycles are believed to be affected according to Indian's records. This represents 100 percent of the population. However, since only certain years of specific models are included, we'll organize the complete list in a table to keep all the details easy to navigate.

Which Indian Bikes Are Part Of This Recall?

Here's the full list of bikes recalled on February 2, 2024. Please note that all VINs included in this list are non-sequential.

Year/Model VIN Range Production Dates 2020-2022 Indian Challenger 56KLCBRR7L3376371 through 56KLCBRR0N3407124 February 15, 2019 through February 3, 2022 2020-2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse 56KLCDRR9L3381521 through 56KLCCRR1N3405503 July 15, 2019 through November 12, 2021 2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse Icon 56KLCCRRXN3403488 through 56KLCCRRXN3403488 August 25, 2021 2022 Indian Challenger Elite 56KLCERR0N3404791 through 56KLCERR0N3404791 October 14, 2021 2020-2022 Indian Challenger Limited 56KLCARR9L3376396 through 56KLCARR5N3407761 February 15, 2019 through March 4, 2022 2019-2020 Indian FTR 1200 56KRTA225K3138079 through 56KRTA223L3157988 July 10, 2019 through October 1, 2019 2022 Indian FTR 1200 56KRZA223N3163632 through 56KRZA229N3004842 July 16, 2020 through February 21, 2022 2022 Indian FTR 1200 R Carbon 56KRZR253N3165664 through 56KRZR250N3004981 October 5, 2020 through February 25, 2022 2020 Indian FTR 1200 Rally 56KRTT223L3152365 through 56KRTT224L4005062 June 4, 2019 through April 29, 2020 2022 Indian FTR 1200 Rally 56KRTT228N3171819 through 56KRTT227N3004335 March 15, 2021 through December 21, 2021 2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse 56KLDDRR5N3404017 through 56KLDDRR3N3407062 September 17, 2021 through January 31, 2022 2022 Indian Challenger JD Limited Edition 56KLCERR3N3404896 through 56KLCERR5N3407153 October 25, 2021 through February 7, 2022 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Icon 56KLDHRR6N3406561 through 56KLDHRR5N3407104 January 7, 2022 through February 3, 2022 2022 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Premium 56KLDFRRXN3404025 through 56KLDFRR7N3407206 September 17, 2021 through February 9, 2022 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited 56KLDGRR2N3403490 through 56KLDGRR7N3408183 August 25, 2021 through March 23, 2022 2022 Indian Pursuit Limited Premium 56KLDHRR1N3403499 through 56KLDHRR8N3408067 August 25, 2021 through March 17, 2022 2019-2020 Indian FTR 1200 S 56KRTS220K3143227 through 56KRTS229K3157997 November 14, 2018 through October 1, 2019 2022 Indian FTR 1200 S 56KRZS256N3165794 through 56KRZS252N3004987 October 8, 2020 through February 25, 2022

Why Are They Recalled?

The issue concerns models that were equipped from the factory with the Bosch ABS 9.1M Plus module. A software error in this module can reportedly cause the brake lights to illuminate seemingly at random, when the rider is not attempting to actuate the brakes in any way. More specifically, Indian's recall states that the observed error occurs "when wheel speed differentials exceed the calibrated threshold."

This can cause unnecessary and potentially dangerous confusion on the road, both for surrounding traffic that observes the bike, and also for the rider (and possibly their passenger). Raising the level of potential road confusion also increases the potential for a crash. At the time that Indian filed its Part 573 Safety Recall Report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it reported no injuries or accidents related to this issue.

As for chronology, Polaris (Indian's parent company) has been investigating this issue since September 28, 2021, when it found a post on social media regarding issues with brake lights. By April 13, 2022, Polaris reported the issue as one of noncompliance to NHTSA, and from there a discussion between the two parties began regarding whether it was a consequential safety issue.

Recall Service

A reflash of the ABS module's software with updated software is required to remedy this issue. Indian will notify its dealer network about how to perform this procedure, as well as inform owners about the recall and how to have the service performed at no charge.

Indian adds that all motorcycles that left its factory from April 13, 2022 onward already have the correct ABS module software, and so do not face this issue.

Both dealer and owner notifications are expected to be sent on or around February 14, 2024. Indian's campaign number for this recall is I-24-03, and owners may contact Indian Motorcycle customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Additionally, the NHTSA campaign number for this recall is 24V-069. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.