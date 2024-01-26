On January 18, 2024, Suzuki Motor Corporation issued a Stop Sale notice for certain 2024 Hayabusa and Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition motorcycles. The issue relates to the possibility of an improperly tightened ABS hydraulic unit flare nut, which could cause brake fluid to leak from the ABS module. A brake fluid leak could result in longer stopping distances, which could increase the risk of a crash.

According to Suzuki Motor USA's records, around 993 bikes could potentially be affected in the US. This represents 13 percent of the population.

The affected bike range includes 2024 Hayabusas and Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Editions that were produced between July 7, 2023 and November 28, 2023. Affected VINs range from JS1EJ11B5R7100201 to JS1EJ11B2R7101144 and also JS1EJ11D2R7100027 to JS1EJ11D3R7100246, and are not sequential.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, which is Suzuki Motor USA's parent company, provided a chronology of events that led to the issuance of this recall. On December 13, 2023, a quality inspection at the Hamamatsu plant revealed a leak, and identified the cause of the leak to be incompletely tightened brake fluid flare nut fittings on the ABS module.

Further investigation revealed that an employee on the production line had not been following the standard multi-step tightening process for these nuts. Instead, "the production worker independently altered the tightening procedure to a single wrench movement as opposed to the correct procedure that specified multiple wrench movements," according to the report. This potentially meant that full tightening torque was not achieved, resulting in the possibility of brake fluid leakage.

In addition to issuing the Stop Sale notice, on January 23, 2024, Suzuki Motor USA issued a safety recall for certain 2024 Hayabusas and Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Editions to address this safety issue.

Under the terms of this recall, authorized Suzuki dealers will inspect and tighten the brake pipe flare nuts and also adjust the brake fluid level on affected bikes as necessary. This service will be performed free of charge to the customer.

Suzuki plans to notify its dealership network on January 29, 2024. Owners will be notified via letters scheduled to be mailed on February 5, 2024.

Suzuki's number for this recall is 3A01. Owners may contact Suzuki USA customer service at 1-800-934-0934. Additionally, owners may contact the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

If you are a 2024 Hayabusa owner and you live outside the US, since Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan raised this safety issue, you should check with your local safety recall authority in your region for any similar action that may have been taken. You can also contact your local Suzuki dealer with any questions you might have about your 2024 Hayabusa.