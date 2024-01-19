On December 22, 2023, BMW of North America LLC issued a voluntary safety recall for all 2021 through 2024 BMW R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental bikes. The headlamps on these bikes have low beam reflectors with attachment points that could become damaged over time with normal use, and eventually break.

If all the reflectors break, then the reflector might not adequately reflect the light so that a rider can see the road well, increasing the risk of a crash. Additionally, an unwanted glare could be directed at oncoming traffic from the dislodged reflectors, which could also increase the risk of a crash.

According to BMW of North America's records, approximately 2,369 motorcycles are believed to be involved in this recall. This represents 100 percent of the population. The affected bikes were produced between March 24, 2021 and December 28, 2023.

Regarding possible warning signs that could occur, BMW notes that "the rider may notice one or more of the following conditions: A rattling noise within the headlamp, a vibrating low beam, and/or a change in illumination of the roadway."

BMW notes a total of eight customer complaints, 72 warranty claims, and 68 dealer field reports that could relate to this issue. However, it also states that as of December 22, 2023, it had not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the matter for which it is issuing this recall.

BMW is currently developing the remedy program for this recall. It notified its dealer network about the issue on December 22, 2023. Owner notification letters are scheduled to be sent via First Class mail on February 13, 2024.

In the meantime, BMW has also issued a delivery stop notice to its dealership network (number STOP630009) for both the R 18 Bagger and Transcontinental. Dealers have been informed that they cannot sell, lease, or deliver any new motorcycles affected by this recall until the recall service has been performed.

Owners may contact BMW North America customer service at 1-800-525-7417. Additionally, owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.