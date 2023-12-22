The holiday good will flows freely this time of year, and many companies like to get in on the action with holiday parties and special mementos. Chances are excellent that you don't need me to tell you any of this, because you've already lived it.

Some companies, though, they choose to take things a little bit further. According to electric enduro bike maker Stark Future, it wanted to do something extra cool for its employees in 2023.

While road riders don't usually have a need for a small hand axe on rides, that's not the case with enduro riders. Out in the woods, you never know when you're going to come across downed trees and branches that have to be moved out of the way. Sometimes they're small enough to shift on your own, but in other cases, an axe could come in very handy to cut them down to size.

Thus, the Trailsaver was born. According to Stark Future, the original idea was for it to simply be a cool employee gift to celebrate a job well done. It's a 3D printed titanium affair, complete with a wolf's head detail at the base of the handle that also functions as a bottle opener.

As the story goes, it turned out so well that Stark Future decided to make a limited run of 1,000 Trailsavers, to be auctioned off for a very limited time on its website. The company is referring to it as "the first Stark Collector's Item," and interested parties can place bids on their favorite numbers in the run.

The auction runs through the Christmas 2023 weekend, and bid amounts start at $200. It's not clear whether additional shipping charges will be assessed, nor how long after the auction ends you can expect to receive delivery time to take. If you're interested in checking it out for yourself, you'll find the link in our Sources.

What do you think of the Stark Future Trailsaver? Do you like the concept and/or the design, or is it a hard pass? Let us know in the comments.

Gallery: Stark Future Trailsaver